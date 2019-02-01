Gong Cha x tokidoki collaboration in S’pore has boba pancakes & 3 new drinks in April 2019

As you might know, the Shilin Night Market is coming to Singapore this April.

And Gong Cha will be one of its vendors.

Instead of putting up a usual kiosk, however, the night market event will see a tokidoki x Gong Cha bubble tea funhouse.

In addition to the fancy space, there are a few exclusive items and activities that visitors can look forward to.

Here’s a look at them.

1) Three new flavours

The first is Bambu Boba (S$6.50), a sesame oolong tea with black and white pearls.

Next comes Rosa Latte (S$6.50), a dragonfruit latte with white pearls.

Lastly, there’s the Berry Biscotti (S$6.50), which is strawberry milk with berry purée and Oreos.

In case you’re planning to Instagram it already, these drinks will also come in tokidoki co-branded packaging.

Besides the new drinks, boba pancakes and earl grey milk tea ice cream will also be available.

2) Exclusive merchandise

Tumblers and cup sleeves will be on sale at the event.

Here are their prices:

Tumbler: S$17.90

Cup Sleeve: S$12.90

Tumbler and Cup Sleeve: S$24.90

Note that the merchandise is limited to the first 500 customers daily, and are only available for purchase at the event.

3) Boba pit

It is what it sounds like: A ball pit that looks like bubble tea.

And here are some other illustrations to visualise the rest of the funhouse:

In here, customers will also be able to personalise their own drinks at DIY stations, as well as take photos with tokidoki character Boba Bob.

Fast pass giveaway

From April 8-18, Gong Cha will be giving away fast passes for every S$10 spent in a single receipt at any of their outlets.

The fast pass will allow Shilin Night Market visitors a one-time express entry on any day of the event.

A total of 1,500 passes will be given out.

Shilin Night Market (士林夜市)

The [email protected]

Carpark B at Singapore Turf Club

1 Turf Club Ave, Singapore 738078

April 19-21, 2019

April 26-28, 2019

3.00pm – 11.00pm

Top image via Gong Cha Singapore