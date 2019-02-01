fbpx

Fire breaks out at Japanese food fair in Tampines Mall

Oh no.

Matthias Ang | April 18, 06:12 pm

Upsurge

[Update: SCDF has confirmed that the fire was put out by members of the public using dry-powder extinguishers and a hose reel prior to their arrival. The fire involved a deep fryer at the atrium fair and its cause is under investigation.]

A fire broke out at Tampines Mall on Thursday, April 18.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show the fire coming out from what appears to be a booth at the Spring Kyushu Fair located at the first floor of the mall.

Smoke is also be seen rising to at least the third storey. The fire alarm can be heard going off in the background.

SCDF seen on scene

Several posts on Facebook also showed members of the SCDF on the scene and evacuated workers waiting outside the mall.

The cause of the fire, however, is not clear.

In response to Mothership queries, SCDF replied:

“SCDF responded to a fire incident at 4 Tampines Central at about 4.35pm. The fire, which involved a deep fryer at the atrium fair was extinguished by members of the public using dry-powder extinguishers and a hose reel, before the arrival of SCDF. A man was conveyed to CGH for smoke inhalation. The mall was evacuated by security personnel as a precautionary measure. The cause of fire is under investigation.”

Top image collage from Rarah x and Michelle Li

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

