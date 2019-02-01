Takashimaya S’pore having Hokkaido fair with fresh air-flown seafood from Japan till Apr. 7, 2019

Takashimaya is having their Spring Hokkaido Fair.

Hokkaido is of course known for their absolutely amazing variety of seafood.

Keeping with that tradition, Takashimaya is bringing in quite the spread.

Here’s some of what they are going to have.

The Spring Hokkaido Fair also features beauty and lifestyle products, including items from the world famous Furano Lavender Farm.

Date: Mar. 28 to Apr. 7, 2019

Location: Takashimaya, Food Hall, B2

