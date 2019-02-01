6.1 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan, train services suspended

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on Thursday, April 18 at about 1.30pm (Singapore time).







The quake was reported by Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located about 13.6km northwest of Hualien.

It had a focal depth of 19.1km, reported the Central Weather Bureau.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The South China Morning Post reported that panicked residents in Hualien were sent rushing into the streets.

In Taipei, which is about 115km away from the epicentre, subway services including the airport subway to Taoyuan International Airport, were suspended for safety inspections.

The Taiwan Power Company assured residents that operations of its first and second nuclear power plants in northern Taiwan were unaffected, said SCMP.







Buildings shake

According to Washington Post, people in Taipei could feel the buildings shake from the quake.

Taiwan sits near the boundaries of two tectonic plates, which makes it a seismically active zone that is prone to earthquakes.

Its last major earthquake of this scale happened in February 2016.

A total of 117 people lost their lives.

Top image via USGS.