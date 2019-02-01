fbpx

Starbucks S’pore selling reusable version of their cups from S$3.90 with purchase of drink

Comes in hot and cold versions.

Mandy How | April 22, 02:22 pm

Starbucks Singapore has launched two types of reusable cups in light of Earth Day, which falls on April 22 this year.

Image via Starbucks Singapore

Customers can get the Reusable 16oz (473ml) Hot Cup for S$3.90 or the Reusable 16oz (473ml) Cold Cup (comes with a reusable straw) for S$4.90 with a purchase of any drink.

Image via Starbucks Singapore
Image via Starbucks Singapore

The cups can be used on the spot for the drinks you’ve just bought.

Bringing the cups along on your next coffee run will also get you 50 cents off your beverage.

Nice.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

