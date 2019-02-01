Starbucks S’pore selling reusable version of their cups from S$3.90 with purchase of drink

Starbucks Singapore has launched two types of reusable cups in light of Earth Day, which falls on April 22 this year.

Customers can get the Reusable 16oz (473ml) Hot Cup for S$3.90 or the Reusable 16oz (473ml) Cold Cup (comes with a reusable straw) for S$4.90 with a purchase of any drink.

The cups can be used on the spot for the drinks you’ve just bought.

Bringing the cups along on your next coffee run will also get you 50 cents off your beverage.

Nice.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore