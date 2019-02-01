Star Wars EZ-Link charms selling at S$19.90 each on Shopee from April 26, 2019

Star Wars fans in Singapore getting ready for May the Fourth, some new collectibles will be out soon.







Star Wars EZ-Link charm

Star Wars EZ-Link charms will be selling on Shopee’s EZ-Link official store from April 26, 9am onwards.

These EZ-Charms will cost S$19.90 each and there are two designs: Rebel Alliance design and First Order design, depending on which side you choose.

Or both.

Here’s how they look:

You can also slot the charm onto the strap of your watch:

All photos from Shopee