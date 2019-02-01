Star Wars EZ-Link charms selling at S$19.90 each on Shopee from April 26, 2019
May the Fourth be with you soon.
Star Wars fans in Singapore getting ready for May the Fourth, some new collectibles will be out soon.
Star Wars EZ-Link charm
Star Wars EZ-Link charms will be selling on Shopee’s EZ-Link official store from April 26, 9am onwards.
These EZ-Charms will cost S$19.90 each and there are two designs: Rebel Alliance design and First Order design, depending on which side you choose.
Or both.
Here’s how they look:
You can also slot the charm onto the strap of your watch:
All photos from Shopee
