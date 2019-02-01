fbpx

Back
﻿

Sport S’pore turning your used shoes into running tracks around S’pore

Great initiative.

Andrew Koay | April 21, 04:08 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

What do you do with your sports shoes after you’ve run them into the ground?

Well, until May 31, you can give them a second life by donating them to Sport Singapore.

The programme will see old sports shoes recycled into material that will be used for running tracks at Kallang Football Hub and other sports centres.

According to a Facebook post by My ActiveSG, you can donate your old sports shoes, football boots without metal studs, and school shoes.

Where to donate

The list of collection points are as follows:

ActiveSG Sport Centres

  • Heartbeat @ Bedok
  • Toa Payoh Sport Centre
  • Jurong West Sport Centre
  • Sengkang Sport Centre
  • Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre

ActiveSG Football Academy

  • Bedok Stadium
  • Bukit Gombak Stadium
  • Jalan Besar Stadium
  • Jurong East Stadium
  • Out Tampines Hub
  • Serangoon Stadium
  • Woodlands Stadium

Decathlon Outlets

  • Bedok
  • City Square
  • Joo Koon
  • Singapore Lab

Sport Singapore’s office at 3 Stadium Drive

Dow’s office at 260 Orchard Road, the Heeran, #18-00.

If you can’t locate these collection points for some reason, it might help to look out for boxes such as these found at the Sengkang Sports Centre:

Top images from Unsplash

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport

A whole new world.

April 21, 02:19 pm

DJ Soda apologises to fans for ending S'pore set early after allegedly being threatened

Threats and violence caused the performance to fizzle out.

April 21, 01:43 pm

Volcanic ash hit parts of Bali after eruption at Mount Agung

Not as bad as the previous eruption.

April 21, 01:04 pm

Man who put himself through college breaks down after parents skip grad ceremony once again

This guy is something special.

April 21, 11:37 am

Jane Goodall Institute S'pore organises Avengers: Endgame movie premiere on Apr. 24 at Vivo City

Watch a movie and do a good cause.

April 21, 11:13 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close