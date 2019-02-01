Sport S’pore turning your used shoes into running tracks around S’pore
Great initiative.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
What do you do with your sports shoes after you’ve run them into the ground?
Well, until May 31, you can give them a second life by donating them to Sport Singapore.
The programme will see old sports shoes recycled into material that will be used for running tracks at Kallang Football Hub and other sports centres.
According to a Facebook post by My ActiveSG, you can donate your old sports shoes, football boots without metal studs, and school shoes.
Where to donate
The list of collection points are as follows:
ActiveSG Sport Centres
- Heartbeat @ Bedok
- Toa Payoh Sport Centre
- Jurong West Sport Centre
- Sengkang Sport Centre
- Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre
ActiveSG Football Academy
- Bedok Stadium
- Bukit Gombak Stadium
- Jalan Besar Stadium
- Jurong East Stadium
- Out Tampines Hub
- Serangoon Stadium
- Woodlands Stadium
Decathlon Outlets
- Bedok
- City Square
- Joo Koon
- Singapore Lab
Sport Singapore’s office at 3 Stadium Drive
Dow’s office at 260 Orchard Road, the Heeran, #18-00.
If you can’t locate these collection points for some reason, it might help to look out for boxes such as these found at the Sengkang Sports Centre:
Top images from Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.