Sport S’pore turning your used shoes into running tracks around S’pore

What do you do with your sports shoes after you’ve run them into the ground?

Well, until May 31, you can give them a second life by donating them to Sport Singapore.

The programme will see old sports shoes recycled into material that will be used for running tracks at Kallang Football Hub and other sports centres.

According to a Facebook post by My ActiveSG, you can donate your old sports shoes, football boots without metal studs, and school shoes.

Where to donate

The list of collection points are as follows:

ActiveSG Sport Centres

Heartbeat @ Bedok

Toa Payoh Sport Centre

Jurong West Sport Centre

Sengkang Sport Centre

Yio Chu Kang Sport Centre

ActiveSG Football Academy

Bedok Stadium

Bukit Gombak Stadium

Jalan Besar Stadium

Jurong East Stadium

Out Tampines Hub

Serangoon Stadium

Woodlands Stadium

Decathlon Outlets

Bedok

City Square

Joo Koon

Singapore Lab

Sport Singapore’s office at 3 Stadium Drive

Dow’s office at 260 Orchard Road, the Heeran, #18-00.

If you can’t locate these collection points for some reason, it might help to look out for boxes such as these found at the Sengkang Sports Centre:

