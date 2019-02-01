fbpx

Back
﻿

PAP Community Foundation’s Sparkletots switching to in-house cooks after 239 children ill from eating catered food

239 children and 12 staff across 13 schools were affected.

Andrew Koay | April 5, 04:45 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

PAP Community Foundation’s (PCF) Sparkletots preschools will no longer be using the services of external food caterers.

The foundation announced on April 5, 2019 that all 35 centres that had been catering food will instead move towards hiring in-house cooks, CNA reported.

239 children ill

The move comes in the aftermath of a recent cluster of food poisoning cases that first took place on March 21, 2019.

109 people ill & 15 hospitalised after gastroenteritis outbreak across 4 PCF Sparkletots

The Straits Times reported that by March 28, 239 children and 12 staff from 13 different Sparkletots preschools reported symptoms of food poisoning, with 31 of them hospitalised.

A total of 40 of the 239 children were eventually diagnosed with food poisoning.

All hospitalised children have since been discharged and 90 percent of the reported cases have also returned to school.

Using catering

The affected preschools had all been catering food from Kate’s Catering.

As of April 5, 18 preschools have already made the switch to in-house cooks.

This includes 15 of the 16 schools that had been using Kate’s Catering.

Speaking to CNA, the PCF said that there was no time frame for the remaining 17 preschools to make the transition to in-house cooks.

Catering would cease once all preschools had hired cooks.

The use of catering had initially been part of an effort to boost productivity after a six-month pilot programme in January 2018.

Hiring cooks

The PCF requires in-house cooks and kitchen helpers to pass both an in-house training course, as well as a basic food hygiene course by National Environment Agency-accredited trainers.

The Straits Times quoted PCF’s chief executive, Victor Bay, as saying that the foundation was open to reviewing its pay and benefits package for cooks.

The PCF has previously had difficulties hiring qualified in-house cooks.

Top image from PAP Community Foundation Facebook

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

SBS bus driver killed in alleged hit & run while travelling to work from JB to S'pore

He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

April 5, 04:11 pm

S'pore couple locating camera left on SIA plane with 2,000 honeymoon photos taken across Europe

Looks like they have to go on another honeymoon.

April 5, 04:01 pm

Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S'pore

The man also filmed his confrontation with the security guard.

April 5, 02:45 pm

New system map shows MRT lines once entirely in effect by 2030, NTU to get MRT stations in 2028

Faster travel times. Yay.

April 5, 01:00 pm

States Times Review founder Alex Tan claims he is forced to return to S'pore to renew his passport

It was a matter of time before his passport expired and cause him problems in Australia.

April 5, 12:27 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close