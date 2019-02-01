PAP Community Foundation’s Sparkletots switching to in-house cooks after 239 children ill from eating catered food

PAP Community Foundation’s (PCF) Sparkletots preschools will no longer be using the services of external food caterers.

The foundation announced on April 5, 2019 that all 35 centres that had been catering food will instead move towards hiring in-house cooks, CNA reported.

239 children ill

The move comes in the aftermath of a recent cluster of food poisoning cases that first took place on March 21, 2019.

The Straits Times reported that by March 28, 239 children and 12 staff from 13 different Sparkletots preschools reported symptoms of food poisoning, with 31 of them hospitalised.

A total of 40 of the 239 children were eventually diagnosed with food poisoning.

All hospitalised children have since been discharged and 90 percent of the reported cases have also returned to school.

Using catering

The affected preschools had all been catering food from Kate’s Catering.

As of April 5, 18 preschools have already made the switch to in-house cooks.

This includes 15 of the 16 schools that had been using Kate’s Catering.

Speaking to CNA, the PCF said that there was no time frame for the remaining 17 preschools to make the transition to in-house cooks.

Catering would cease once all preschools had hired cooks.

The use of catering had initially been part of an effort to boost productivity after a six-month pilot programme in January 2018.

Hiring cooks

The PCF requires in-house cooks and kitchen helpers to pass both an in-house training course, as well as a basic food hygiene course by National Environment Agency-accredited trainers.

The Straits Times quoted PCF’s chief executive, Victor Bay, as saying that the foundation was open to reviewing its pay and benefits package for cooks.

The PCF has previously had difficulties hiring qualified in-house cooks.

Top image from PAP Community Foundation Facebook