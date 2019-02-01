Songkran’s largest water fight on Khaosan Road cancelled for Thai king’s coronation

The Thai New Year from April 13-15 is going to be a little less wet this year.

Khaosan Road cancels all Songkran activities

On April 2, the Khaosan Business Association announced in a statement that all activities for Songkran on Khaosan Road would be scrapped, the Bangkok Post and Reuters reported.

This is so that the street can prepare for the coronation of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, which is scheduled from May 4-6.

Khaosan Road is part of Rattanakosin Island where all roads and buildings will be decorated for the event.

Located near a key area for the coronation

Moreover, it is also near the area where many of the coronation’s rituals will take place, Reuters reported.

This has necessitated the repainting of roads and buildings, the rebuilding of pavements and the reorganisation of electricity lines.

Said Piyabutr Jiwaramonaikun, chairman of the Khaosan Road Business Association:

“The authorities are preparing for the coronation and we are located right in the middle of areas involved so if we organise the usual Songkran festival it could be chaotic.”

Why is Khaosan Road significant in Songkran?

Khaosan Road is generally famous for being a popular spot for backpackers and has exuberant Songkran shows and water fights, the Bangkok Post added.

Typically, the street’s Songkran water fight will see businesses sponsor a free-for-all by providing water vats, coloured powder and high-powered water guns of all kinds, Reuters highlighted.

Jiwaramonaikun added that while tourists and Thais could still organise their own water fights, businesses on the street would not provide unlimited water refills or coloured powder.

Not the first time Songkran has been cancelled on Khaosan Road

This is not the first time Songkran has been cancelled on Khaosan Road however.

Previously in 2017, Songkran celebrations on the street were scrapped due to the country’s mourning period for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Bangkok Post stated.

At that time, the district authorities had banned the use of powder, water guns, dancing, the playing of loud music and stage performances, Thai-based media The Nation reported.

Additionally, revellers were also banned from dressing scantily.

Top photo from Electrostatico via Flickr