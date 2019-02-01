Skrillex song makes dengue-spreading mosquitoes mate less

Dengue mosquitoes, be gone.

New research has shown there might be a somewhat creative method of fighting the spread of dengue — by playing electronic and dubstep music by Skrillex.

The study — published in Acta Tropica, an international journal on infectious diseases in the tropics — found that when the Aedes aegypti mosquito was exposed to the Skrillex song, Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, they attacked, fed, and reproduced less.

Nope. Not an April Fools’ joke.

The experiment

The experiment compared mosquitoes that were “entertained” by the Skrillex song to a control group of mosquitoes that were not exposed to the music.

Results from the experiment showed that as compared to the control group, the “entertained” mosquitoes “copulated far less often”.

It also found that “the occurrence of blood feeding activity was lower when music was being played”, while also attacks on hosts were delayed.

Disruptive noise

According to the researchers, this is because “low-frequency vibrations facilitate sexual interactions whereas noise disrupts the perception of signals”.

“Sound and its reception are crucial for reproduction, survival, and population maintenance of many animals,” they wrote.

The study had set out to determine the vulnerability of the Aedes aegypti mosquito’s key vectorial capacity traits to electronic music.

If you need to ward off mosquitoes you can do so by listening to the song here:

Dengue in Singapore

According to the National Environment Agency, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are the main transmitters of dengue in Singapore.

They are also capable of transmitting Chikungunya and Zika viruses.

A Feb. 9 report by The Straits Times, indicated that the dengue virus had already caused two deaths in 2019.

