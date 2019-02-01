Guesthouse manager in Vietnam allegedly entered S’porean woman’s room & raped her

A 30-year-old Singaporean woman has accused a guesthouse manager in Vietnam of raping her.

Allegedly raped in room

According to a report by TNP, the woman was on holiday in the resort town of Phan Thiet, a four hours’ drive away from Ho Chi Minh.

She was travelling with a female companion, and both of them checked into a guesthouse on the afternoon of April 1.

The woman claimed that she and her friend went out for dinner with the guesthouse manager, a 26-year-old man.

Upon returning to her room, the guesthouse manager allegedly came into her room and raped her.

It is unclear where her friend was at that time.

This incident supposedly took place at around 1am (about 2am in Singapore), on April 1.

Authorities investigating

The woman has lodged a police report with Vietnam authorities.

According to TNP, the man admitted having sex with her, but he claimed it was consensual and said she made advances towards him.

The woman, however, reportedly told the police that she could not have given consent because she was drunk during the incident.

Investigating officers discovered that there was evidence on the woman’s body suggesting struggle and sexual assault.

Authorities are currently waiting for tests on forensic evidence taken from the scene.

According to Vietnam laws, the penalty for rape is a minimum of two years’ jail. Depending on the seriousness of the attack and damage done to the victim, those convicted may also face the death penalty.

Top photo via Wikimedia Commons.

