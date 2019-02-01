Foreigners leaving S’pore no longer need to get passports stamped from April 22, 2019

Come April 22, 2019, foreigners will no longer need to have their passports stamped when they depart Singapore.







The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) made the announcement on April 17.

All foreign travellers departing Singapore through manned counters will no longer have their departures endorsed in their passports when they leave Singapore, from April 22.

ICA added that the move comes as part of the cessation of issuing departure immigration endorsements, such as stamps of departure dates on travel documents, in a bid to streamline departure checkpoint procedures for greater efficiency.

No more stamps

Previously, all foreigners departing Singapore would have their passports stamped with the date of their departure by an immigration officer at the manned counters.

But starting from September 2016, foreigners who had their fingerprints enrolled within the BioScreen system upon their arrival into Singapore could use the automated lanes when departing.

Foreigners who used the automated lanes did not receive departure immigration endorsements.

ICA added that it will inform foreign authorities on the cessation of the departure immigration endorsement.

More information can be found on their website here.







Here are other changes that have been made to travel in and out of Singapore:

Top photo by George Tan via Flickr