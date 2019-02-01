fbpx

Back
﻿

Foreigners leaving S’pore no longer need to get passports stamped from April 22, 2019

To make departure clearance more efficient.

Matthias Ang | April 17, 12:08 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Come April 22, 2019, foreigners will no longer need to have their passports stamped when they depart Singapore.



The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) made the announcement on April 17.

All foreign travellers departing Singapore through manned counters will no longer have their departures endorsed in their passports when they leave Singapore, from April 22.

ICA added that the move comes as part of the cessation of issuing departure immigration endorsements, such as stamps of departure dates on travel documents, in a bid to streamline departure checkpoint procedures for greater efficiency.

No more stamps

Previously, all foreigners departing Singapore would have their passports stamped with the date of their departure by an immigration officer at the manned counters.

But starting from September 2016, foreigners who had their fingerprints enrolled within the BioScreen system upon their arrival into Singapore could use the automated lanes when departing.

Foreigners who used the automated lanes did not receive departure immigration endorsements.

ICA added that it will inform foreign authorities on the cessation of the departure immigration endorsement.

More information can be found on their website here.



Here are other changes that have been made to travel in and out of Singapore:

Iris & facial scanning at Tuas Checkpoint: 6-month trial for contactless immigration clearance system

Automated passport clearance in Singapore for frequent visitors from China from Nov. 16

S’pore getting rid of paper arrival cards for foreign visitors, swapping with electronic version

All visitors to Singapore will soon have to scan both thumbprints at immigration

Top photo by George Tan via Flickr

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chan Chun Sing addresses concerns over integrity of public service

Chan said that the system has to be resilient.

April 17, 11:14 am

Bubble tea cafe in M'sia is mind-blowingly designed to look like 2D drawing

Woohoo novelty.

April 17, 10:14 am

Michelle Yeoh to play scientist in Avatar 2 to be out on Dec. 18, 2020

From Crazy Rich Tai Tai to space-travelling scientist.

April 17, 08:53 am

Indonesia election quick count results available from 4pm S'pore time on April 17, 2019

Official results will only be progressively released a week later.

April 17, 03:47 am

The 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is such a big part of France, explained

The cathedral is a civilisational symbol that has been witness and victim to French history.

April 16, 11:55 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close