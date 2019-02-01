S’porean black metal band cancels KL gig after Council of Churches of M’sia complained

A Singaporean black metal band has decided not to play its gig in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, because the Malaysian Council of Churches complained.







Easter Day concert

The Singaporean black metal band, Devouror, was scheduled to play on April 21, Easter Day.

A complaint made by the Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) then prompted the gig’s cancellation, The Malay Mail reported.

The concert’s organiser, Goatlordth Records, confirmed the cancellation.

The spokesperson for the organiser said it had decided to cancel the show as there was no intention to cause harm or get into trouble with Malaysian authorities.







Council complained to Malaysian government over lyrics

According to The Malay Mail and The Star, the complaint by CCM was lodged with the Malaysian federal government in Putrajaya on April 15.

CCM’s secretary-general, Reverend Hermen Shastri, had been reported as asking for an explanation on why the band was allowed to perform, given that Devouror took pride in its allegedly anti-Christian and pro-Satanic lyrics.

Hermen said:

“The CCM calls upon the relevant authorities to explain the basis for granting permission to such bands that promote their music by using extremely offensive and denigrating language that can hurt the religious feelings of others.”

In calling the band’s concert an affront to Christians, Hermen further said such a culture should not be promoted among Malaysian youth:

“This will be considered an affront to the religious sentiments of Christians in the country. We hope that the government will look into the matter immediately, as this is not the kind of culture we want to promote among the youth in the country.”







Organiser voices its disappointment in a Facebook post

Subsequently, Goatlordth Records put up a Facebook post in which it voiced its disappointment over having to submit to the cancellation, calling it a massive setback financially and for fans of “extreme music”.

The organiser added that in not wanting to run afoul of authorities or wish any harm, nearly a year’s worth of effort had been suppressed.

He further lamented that “extreme metal” fans had been painted with an unfair broad stroke, as they have been called “a bunch of cults”, “religion hating pricks”, or “dirty liberals”.

The statement added that many such fans were upright professionals and members of society who were devoted to their own religions, and slammed the values of unspecified parties who criticised such fans.

As per the statement:

“Many of the fans of extreme music are also pillars of the society. Many of them are competent professionals and are best at their field. Many are also devoted followers of their religion(s) whom many others have massive respect for, as individuals. Therefore, to belittle the fans of extreme music with shameful judgment is a scrutiny of your own personal values.”

Here is the Facebook post:







Who is Devouror?

According to Malay Mail, Devouror is a five-man band that consists of veterans in Singapore’s black metal scene with over 25 years of experience.

The band’s page on bandcamp lists them as:

Shyaithan – Guitars

Antichristo Xul – Voice

Asura – Guitars

Crytor – Bass

Dizazter – Drums

The band calls its music “Bestial Deathcult Warfare”, citing influences from other metal bands in the late 1980s and early 1990s such as Possessed, Sarcofago, Necrovore, Blasphemy, Death, and Sodom.

Previously in Singapore:

