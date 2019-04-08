Sim Lim Square asking for S$1.25 billion en bloc sale price

Sim Lim Square is officially up for collective sale on April 29, 2019.

Its asking price is S$1.25 billion.

More than 80 percent voted for sale

A total of 423 owners stand to receive between S$488,000 and S$67.5 million each if the sale goes through.

Its sale is brokered by marketing agent SLP Scotia.

More than 80 percent of the owners consented to sell on March 19.

This was after the initial asking price of S$1.1 billion was raised to S$1.3 billion in February.

Can be turned into a hotel

Sim Lim Square can be into a mixed-use development with a hotel and office space, SLP Scotia said in a statement.

Its “unique and strategic location” in the Ophir-Rochor Corridor has been touted as an extension of the downtown area.

The mall was built in 1985.

It has 63 years remaining on its 99-year lease.

The 78,152 sq ft site has six floors and two basement levels, and houses 492 commercial units.

The last gross floor area figure approved by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is 391,000 sq ft, the SLP Scotia statement said.

The site is also zoned for commercial use with a plot ratio of 4.2.

New bold development

Developers can convert Sim Lim Square to other uses by utilising the URA Strategic Development Incentive Scheme.

The scheme was announced during URA’s launch of its Draft Master Plan in March 2019.

It is intended to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings in strategic areas into new, bold and innovative developments.

But one downside is that the S$1.3 billion price tag might be too steep.

Sim Lim Square in recent years

Sim Lim Square has been experiencing a drop in footfall with the advent of online shopping proliferating in Singapore.

And even with the opening of the Downtown Line, businesses did not register an uptick in consumer activity.

Attempts to renew the building have been met with inertia, if not, outright resistance.

As a result of the building’s strata-titled structure, owners could not accommodate requests from major brands that wanted to lease a huge space in the mall.

And due to this structure, owners of units have no incentive to do more to spruce up the building or pool money to pay for an underground linkway to connect the building to the Rochor MRT station.

But it is also this structure that gives the building its charm: Entrepreneurs wanting to strike out can find a ready clientele of geeks, aficionados, randos and those easily fleeced.

