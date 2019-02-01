2 shrews fight at Toa Payoh market in dramatic miniature showdown

Kopitiam fights in Singapore can be surprisingly bloody affairs — if not, comical.

Humans may be the bearer of chaos and anarchy most times, but the animal kingdom is also never short of conflicts — such as shrews fighting.

In urban Singapore.

Shrew showdown

On April 8, 2019, a video was submitted to Stomp of two tiny shrews engaging in a rowdy fight at Kim Keat Palm Market and Food Centre in Toa Payoh.

You can watch the pair of hot-blooded rodents throwing hands here:

The video starts off hot, with the shrews already facing off against each other.

One shrew executed a complex head wiggle, potentially a feint to confuse its adversary.

As the cameraperson moved closer, the shrews paid no heed to the human — their attention solely captured by the opponent.

The two rodent-like creatures continued to exert impressive gymnastics feats of jumping and kicking that would probably look real good in slow-motion replay.

Sadly, the video ended without making clear which shrew was declared the winner.

True fighting spirit.

Wait, aren’t those just rats?

No, the two critters are not rats, but Asian House shrews.

Often mistaken for the former, shrews have smaller eyes, pointier snouts and shorter, thicker tails.

Here’s a photo of what they look like up close.

Although shrews may sometimes be carriers of certain disease-causing bacteria or viruses, they aren’t considered such virulent pests as compared to rats, according to the National Environment Agency website.

If you’re still curious to know more about shrews, you can check out our video below.

Top photo from STOMP, YouTube