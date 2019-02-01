Mediacorp actor Shane Pow allegedly assaulted in Marquee S’pore at Marina Bay Sands

Marquee Singapore, the largest nightclub in town, opened over the mid-April weekend.

Advertisement

Many night owls are drawn to this new party spot, especially with EDM giants Tiesto and Afrojack in the club for its opening.

Assaulted at Marquee Singapore

And it was not without incident.

Shane Pow, a 28-year-old Mediacorp actor, was assaulted at the club on the opening weekend, it was reported.

He was with his 98.7FM DJ girlfriend Kimberly Wang and friends at the nightclub in Marina Bay Sands on April 13.

Pow was said to have accidentally bumped into another patron and spilled his drinks on the other party’s shoes.

The patron assaulted Pow, even after he apologised immediately.

Pow was subsequently sent to Singapore General Hospital and then transferred to another hospital.

The police confirmed that they were alerted at around 2.08am and investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Not attending Star Awards

According to Today, a Mediacorp spokesperson said that Pow was expected to be discharged on April 13, but will not be able to attend the Star Awards on Sunday night.

Pow is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the drama, Mind Matters, this year.

He was, however, left out in the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes.

The Chinese daily newspaper Lianhe Zaobao tried to contact Pow but to no avail.

Top photo collage from Marquee Nightclub Facebook and Shane Pow IG