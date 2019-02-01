Proceeds from S’pore exclusive ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ preview on May 27, 2019 to go to helping shelter dogs
You can help all the doggos.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Animal lovers and animal movie lovers, take note.
Exclusive movie preview
Local dog shelter SOSD Singapore will be holding an exclusive movie preview of The Secret Life of Pets 2 at The Cathay on May 27.
The movie only opens in Singapore cinemas on May 30.
Every donation of S$30 will get you one movie ticket.
There is also no need to book seats as the event has free seating.
This is part of SOSD’s fundraising event, and all proceeds will go towards the shelter, as well as helping the 400 dogs homed there.
Here’s the trailer of The Secret Life of Pets 2 to hype you up:
Saving stray dogs
SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation that rehomes, rescues and rehabilitates as many stray dogs as they can.
They regularly hold adoption drives as well.
Here are some of the dogs currently available for adoption.
View this post on Instagram
"Adopt me, somebody? I'll be patiently waiting… Or not! I love you hoomans so much I wish there's someone to cuddle with all day." . . Tisha is the only one from her litter that hasn't found a foster or adoptive home and is still living at the shelter. At 3 months old, Tisha is an active, bubbly pup who can be a little exuberant and would need lots of interaction and exercise to expand her energy. . . If you're considering adopting a ball of fun and energy, come by and meet Tisha this Sunday! She is not HDB-approved. . . Date: 14 April 2019, Sunday Time: 1-5pm Venue: AMK Hub @53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, S(569933) . . If you're keen to adopt her but are unable to make it, write in to bit.ly/sosdadoptform . . #sosd #sosdadoptiondrive #adoptiondrive #adoptapuppy #adoptme #adoptadog #adoptdontshop #cutedogs #cutepuppies #singaporepuppies #singaporedogs #singaporespecial #blackisbeautiful #blackdogs #blackpuppies
View this post on Instagram
Yet another long term stayer waiting for a home – Ralph. . . "Hi! My name is Ralph. In November 2013, one year into SOSD’s rescue journey, SOSD bailed me out from the pound. (https://www.facebook.com/SOSDSingapore/photos/a.586636401386973/643360105714602/?type=3) I am forever thankful for them – I thought I was doomed but I guess they saw my sad face, and couldn’t bear to leave me behind. I’ve heard they had limited kennels at the old shelter back then, but they still took a leap of faith and rescued me, in hopes of giving me a new lease of life. . . “My journey with SOSD had thus begun. I stayed 2 years at the shelter, made some furry and human friends, before a kind foster family took me in, to prepare me for when an adopter comes along. Alas, till now, there was nobody who seemed interested in adopting me, and now at 10 years old, I wonder if I’d ever find my forever family… . . “I’m proud to say I’ve assimilated really well into a home environment. My foster family says I’m really well-behaved. I don’t do my business at home (but of course, why would anyone dirty their own home, I don’t understand!) and would just need 2 short walks daily so that I can do my business outside. I was quite aloof when I first met them, but I have come to love all my foster family members very much, even the little ones, except when they’re running around and screaming their heads off. . . “Food, oh, I lurrrve food! I’ll sit and give you my paw if you’d offer me some yummy food, pawmise! . . “They say people these days work long hours, and many adopters are asking for dogs who can be left alone with no issues. Well, that’s ME! I VOLUNTEER AS TRIBUTE! Afterall, I’m pretty low-energy, and am quite happy to be left alone to nap my day away. . . “I’ve also heard that many people prefer younger dogs, and each year, my chances become slimmer. I was once young, afterall, and it almost feels like just yesterday that I first stepped out of AVA, and into SOSD’s shelter. But time flies by when you’re waiting eagerly for something. I’ve been waiting eagerly for my forever home for the last 5 years now… I’m not sure how many more 5 years I have, till a family adopts me."
View this post on Instagram
Newt Sex: Male Age: 1 year and 3 months old HDB Approved: No . . Newt is a good companion if you’re the laid back kind of person. He is a low-medium energy dog who is contented just being around the company of his human friends. Sometimes he feels lazy to go for walks but nudge him along and he’ll gladly oblige. Just be alert when walking past dogs of bigger sizes than him because he tends to be reactive to some. He haven’t had close encounters with children, but it’s good to socialise him with as many dogs and people as possible. . . This smart boy understands basic commands (sit, down, off, paw, no, go room). He’s also not had a single potty accidents! He can do his business on pee trays, paper (for poo) and also on grass. Talk about adaptability! . . Being left alone is a painful thing and it’s little wonder that Newt dislikes it. After a while though he’ll get used to it, and he usually just sleep it off. It would help to have a good selection of chew toys to keep him occupied. . . We recommend feeding him steamed pumpkin when his poo is soft. Oh, but stay away from duck because he’s allergic to it. Speaking of which, Newt has some rashes now, which could be triggered by the unbearable heat. Keep an eye out for that! . . Lastly, thunder scares him. But then again, most dogs are spooked by thunder, and he could eventually outgrow his fear. . . If you’re keen to adopt Newt, do come by on 14 April to meet him! . . Date: 14 April 2019 (Sun) Time: 1-5pm Venue: AMK Hub @ 53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, S569933 . . See you there! . . If you're unable to make it, but are keen to give Newt a forever home, write in to us here: bit.ly/sosdadoptform
Other than donating to SOSD via the movie tickets mentioned above, you can opt to volunteer at their shelter, become a sponsor, help foster some dogs, or even adopt a doggo yourself.
You can check out SOSD’s website yourself here.
Top photo from @sosdsingapore and @secretlifeofpets, Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.