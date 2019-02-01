Proceeds from S’pore exclusive ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ preview on May 27, 2019 to go to helping shelter dogs

Animal lovers and animal movie lovers, take note.







Exclusive movie preview

Local dog shelter SOSD Singapore will be holding an exclusive movie preview of The Secret Life of Pets 2 at The Cathay on May 27.

The movie only opens in Singapore cinemas on May 30.

Every donation of S$30 will get you one movie ticket.

There is also no need to book seats as the event has free seating.

This is part of SOSD’s fundraising event, and all proceeds will go towards the shelter, as well as helping the 400 dogs homed there.







Here’s the trailer of The Secret Life of Pets 2 to hype you up:

Saving stray dogs

SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation that rehomes, rescues and rehabilitates as many stray dogs as they can.

They regularly hold adoption drives as well.

Here are some of the dogs currently available for adoption.







Other than donating to SOSD via the movie tickets mentioned above, you can opt to volunteer at their shelter, become a sponsor, help foster some dogs, or even adopt a doggo yourself.

You can check out SOSD’s website yourself here.

Top photo from @sosdsingapore and @secretlifeofpets, Instagram