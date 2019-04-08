fbpx

Scoot to suspend flights to 4 cities due to weak demand, aircraft shortage

Those who need to re-book flights will be able to.

Belmont Lay | April 29, 03:26 pm

Budget carrier Scoot will suspend flights to four cities:

• Lucknow in northern India;
• Kalibo, the main airport to Philippine resort island Boracay;
• Quanzhou in China’s Fujian province and
• Male, the capital of Maldives.

The announcement was made on Monday, April 29, 2019.

The suspension is due to a “combination of weak demand and a shortage of aircraft resources”.

Aircraft shortage

Scoot is experiencing aircraft shortage.

It will no longer receive SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800NG aircraft.

This was after SilkAir’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet was grounded.

Suspension start dates

Lucknow and Kalibo suspensions are to start in end-June; Quanzhou will be in August and Male in October.

Scoot currently operates three flights a week to Lucknow, Kalibo and Quanzhou.

It flies four times weekly to Male.

Before the suspension of service, additional flights will operate to Lucknow in June and to Kalibo for selected periods.

Existing bookings

Customers with existing bookings have been contacted and provided the following options:

1. Re-book their flight at no additional charge to the same destination departing before the planned suspension date,

2. Re-book their flight at no additional charge to other Scoot destinations within the same country, within seven days of the original departure date,

3. Obtain a 100 percent refund on their booking via their original mode of payment,

4. Obtain a 120 percent refund on their booking via a Scoot Travel Voucher.

The airline, however, will continue to undertake the routes SilkAir had earlier committed to transfer over.

These locations are:

• Luang Prabang and Vientiane in Laos, in April 2019

• Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam in India, between May 2019 and October 2019

• Changsha, Fuzhou, Kunming and Wuhan in China, between May 2019 and June 2019

• Chiang Mai in Thailand, in October 2019

• Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, in December 2019

• Balikpapan, Lombok, Makassar, Manado, Semarang and Yogyakarta in Indonesia, between May 2020 and July 2020

