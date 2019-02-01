SBS bus driver killed in alleged hit & run while travelling to work from JB to S’pore

A Malaysian man has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

This is according to a Facebook post by She Cui Yan, a woman identifying as the man’s wife.

Hit & run accident while on the way to work

According to She’s post, her husband was on the way to work from Johor Bahru to Singapore.

He was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run accident involving two other motorists at Jalan Pandan, near Askar Kem Tembrau in Johor Bahru.

The incident supposedly took place on April 2 at around 12:54pm.

Her husband, who was presumably working in Singapore as an SBS bus driver at that time, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter who is turning three this year.

The daughter, according to She, has been crying for her father for two days.

She is currently appealing for any dashboard camera footage that may be helpful to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact her directly.

This is her Facebook post:



