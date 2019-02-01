fbpx

Back
﻿

SBS bus driver killed in alleged hit & run while travelling to work from JB to S’pore

He was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Tanya Ong | April 5, 04:11 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A Malaysian man has been killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident.

This is according to a Facebook post by She Cui Yan, a woman identifying as the man’s wife.

Hit & run accident while on the way to work

According to She’s post, her husband was on the way to work from Johor Bahru to Singapore.

He was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run accident involving two other motorists at Jalan Pandan, near Askar Kem Tembrau in Johor Bahru.

The incident supposedly took place on April 2 at around 12:54pm.

Her husband, who was presumably working in Singapore as an SBS bus driver at that time, was the sole breadwinner of the family.

He leaves behind a wife and a daughter who is turning three this year.

The daughter, according to She, has been crying for her father for two days.

Photo via FB/佘翠燕

She is currently appealing for any dashboard camera footage that may be helpful to the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact her directly.

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/佘翠燕

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore couple locating camera left on SIA plane with 2,000 honeymoon photos taken across Europe

Looks like they have to go on another honeymoon.

April 5, 04:01 pm

Video of Caucasian man mocking & flooring security guard with 1 punch goes viral in S'pore

The man also filmed his confrontation with the security guard.

April 5, 02:45 pm

New system map shows MRT lines once entirely in effect by 2030, NTU to get MRT stations in 2028

Faster travel times. Yay.

April 5, 01:00 pm

States Times Review founder Alex Tan claims he is forced to return to S'pore to renew his passport

It was a matter of time before his passport expired and cause him problems in Australia.

April 5, 12:27 pm

Halal burger chain FatPapas now serving Impossible plant-based burger, meatballs & more

Muslims can now enjoy plant-based meats too.

April 5, 12:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close