Samsung postpones Galaxy Fold media events in S’pore and China

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is facing some teething issues as of late.

Tech reviewers, who received review units of the Galaxy Fold found their devices breaking down after a relatively short period of use.

For some, this was due to the removal of the protective screen layer, though others report facing the same issue even without removing it.

According to an official statement from Samsung, removing the protective layer or adding adhesives to the main display may cause damage, as it is part of the display structure designed to protect the screen from unintended scratches.

Media events postponed

Locally, a media event in Singapore introducing the Galaxy Fold has been postponed.

Initially scheduled for April 24, Samsung has since postponed the event, citing “recent feedback on a limited number of Galaxy Fold media review units”.

Samsung added that they will also be taking the time to ensure that the Galaxy Fold units will be “in optimum shape” for those who are attending the event.

No date has been given for the postponed media event.

Postponed in China

According to Reuters, Samsung has also postponed Galaxy Fold media events in China, including those scheduled in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Galaxy Fold is scheduled to launch on April 26 in the US.

Sales of the foldable smartphone have been planned for the South Korean and European markets in May, and Chinese sales will begin from an undisclosed date.

At the time of writing, there’s no change to the release dates.

