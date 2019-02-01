Taiwan media claims Sammi Cheng paid taxi driver to record & leak husband’s scandal footage

Hong Kong’s scandal of the year has taken a sharp twist.

According to Taiwanese outlet Mirror Media, the video footage of Hong Kong singer Andy Hui and TVB actress Jacqueline Wong canoodling in the back of a taxi was leaked by none other than Hui’s wife, Sammi Cheng.

Mirror Media reported that even before the scandal blew up, the website heard rumours from the Hong Kong entertainment industry claiming that the 46-year-old Cheng was the mastermind behind it all.

It received a tip-off alleging that Cheng paid a taxi driver HKD 400,000 (S$69,590) to record 51-year-old Hui and the 30-year-old Wong in action and pass the footage to Hong Kong media.

The source also claimed that there are three videos in total.

According to this source, Cheng had been aware of her husband’s infidelity for some time and this was her way of exposing them in order to get her husband back.

While Hui and Wong have issued apologies, Wong’s TVB career has been put on hold as viewers do not want to see her on screen.

