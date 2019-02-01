Sammi Cheng seeks time & space for people in the scandal to move on in life

Hong Kong artiste Sammi Cheng has posted new updates on her Instagram on April 28, 2019.

This is the second time she has spoken up since the news of her husband Andy Hui’s scandal broke.

In her first response, Cheng said she was standing by 51-year-old Hui, whom she married for almost five years but has been someone special to her for decades.

However, many have been worried about Cheng’s mental health.

Cheng was depressed before but managed to pick herself up again through her faith and regular exercise.

Grow through the post-scandal process

Cheng posted two more posts on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, April 28.

One of which was a photo of a seedling that was growing through the cracks in a rock, with a caption saying: “Don’t go through life, grow through life”.

The second Instagram post has a longer text with a photo of herself, which shared more about her current status.

Cheng described figuratively how the scandal came to her like a storm a week ago, but implied that things are getting better now and she is optimistic for her future.

She also requested for members of the public to give everyone that was involved in this scandal the time and space to recover and grow from this incident.

Cheng also promised to pick herself up to continue to do what needs to be done in her daily life and that includes preparing for her upcoming concert.

Cheng also hopes to move on from the incident and not talk about the scandal anymore.

Here’s an attempt at translating the metaphorical Chinese text as accurately as possible:

There’s no magic, no changing to blue skies overnight, but Your grace is enough. Hongkong’s weather for the past week has been rainy with thunder. There was a night last week, darkness suddenly enveloped the sky. The darkness was like never before, the strong wind and thunderstorm were so frightening. The weather has finally turned for the better today, the sky seems to breathe a sigh of relief and I believe the blue sky will return again. I wanted to say, since I’ve decided, I shall leave the rest to time. Time will help the people in the situation to find a new way out. However, time is fair to everyone. There is no jump cut and no matter what, what’s between the point of decision and the outcome/ destination is the process for people to slowly learn, to be enlightened. The truth is, life still has to go on as per normal. By living through every day, we will experience recovery and correction, we cannot waste time and have to wait for the future with confidence. What does living life as usual means? It means to do what we should do, performing our work duties, meet friends, eat whatever you want to eat, continue to be passionate about the people and things in life, and do the trivial mundane stuff in life, and also to honestly face the emotions that arise occasionally. This is a necessary process, there is no short cut. Life still has to go on. God did not save or make the learning process easier so I said there is no magic but this is a necessary process to go through. But time and space are what people in the situation need the most. I will anticipate and welcome this process, just like how I have to get myself together to welcome my concert, not much time, resume my workouts, become focused again, it’s time. Please understand, let’s not discuss this matter anymore. Don’t look back, look forward, let time lead us.

Top photo collage from Sammi Cheng’s Instagram