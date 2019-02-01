Sammi Cheng seeks time & space for people in the scandal to move on in life
Life, still have to go on.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Hong Kong artiste Sammi Cheng has posted new updates on her Instagram on April 28, 2019.
This is the second time she has spoken up since the news of her husband Andy Hui’s scandal broke.
In her first response, Cheng said she was standing by 51-year-old Hui, whom she married for almost five years but has been someone special to her for decades.
Sammi Cheng’s statement on Andy Hui scandal: Marriage is about forgiveness & accepting flaws
However, many have been worried about Cheng’s mental health.
Cheng was depressed before but managed to pick herself up again through her faith and regular exercise.
Grow through the post-scandal process
Cheng posted two more posts on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, April 28.
One of which was a photo of a seedling that was growing through the cracks in a rock, with a caption saying: “Don’t go through life, grow through life”.
The second Instagram post has a longer text with a photo of herself, which shared more about her current status.
Cheng described figuratively how the scandal came to her like a storm a week ago, but implied that things are getting better now and she is optimistic for her future.
She also requested for members of the public to give everyone that was involved in this scandal the time and space to recover and grow from this incident.
Cheng also promised to pick herself up to continue to do what needs to be done in her daily life and that includes preparing for her upcoming concert.
Cheng also hopes to move on from the incident and not talk about the scandal anymore.
View this post on Instagram
並沒有什麼魔法, 什麼一夜變藍天, 但恩典夠用. 過去這星期香港天氣都帶陰帶雨帶雷, 上星期有一夜晚,天空更忽然一下子被暗黑籠罩, 那股黑竟比黑更黑, 烈風暴雨好像咆哮, 那麼的令人畏懼. 今天終於稍微放晴,天空似鬆了一口氣，我相信藍天會回來. 想說, 既決定了, 餘下的, 就交給時間, 時間會幫助局中者走出一條新路, 但在時間面前人人平等, 時間不能跳格, 無論決定什麼事, “決定”與”目的地”之間的就是過程, 而往往就是在此等過程中, 讓人在當中慢慢學習,領悟, 直到抵達目的地. 事實上, 亦必須在「如常地生活當中」經歷修復和糾正過程, 不能浪費時光, 並帶著信心靜候將來. 如常生活代表什麼? 如常生活代表去做該做的事, 去履行工作任務,去見想見的朋友們, 去吃想吃的東西,去繼續熱愛生命中的人與事, 去做以往生活中會做的所有生活瑣事, 並且誠實面對在這過程中偶爾衍生的情緒感受, 這是必須的過程, 沒有捷徑啊. 日子; 還是要過的. 天父並沒有省卻或便宜這重要的學習（打磨人生) 的過程. 所以我說並沒有魔法, 必須經歴過程. 而”時間和空間是局中者最需要的.” 帶著盼望迎接這過程,就如同我要拾起精神去迎接我的演唱會 , 時間無多,拾回運動, 拾回專注, 是時候了. 請見諒, 不會再談論此事. 不回望, 向前看. 讓時間一步步帶領. #growthroughlife #經歷過才懂 #原來成長是不分年齢 #比成熟更成熟了 #感謝天父的帶領和恩典 #要如常地生活不能浪費光陰了 #要竭力收拾心態準備演唱會了
Here’s an attempt at translating the metaphorical Chinese text as accurately as possible:
There’s no magic, no changing to blue skies overnight, but Your grace is enough. Hongkong’s weather for the past week has been rainy with thunder. There was a night last week, darkness suddenly enveloped the sky. The darkness was like never before, the strong wind and thunderstorm were so frightening. The weather has finally turned for the better today, the sky seems to breathe a sigh of relief and I believe the blue sky will return again.
I wanted to say, since I’ve decided, I shall leave the rest to time. Time will help the people in the situation to find a new way out. However, time is fair to everyone. There is no jump cut and no matter what, what’s between the point of decision and the outcome/ destination is the process for people to slowly learn, to be enlightened. The truth is, life still has to go on as per normal. By living through every day, we will experience recovery and correction, we cannot waste time and have to wait for the future with confidence.
What does living life as usual means? It means to do what we should do, performing our work duties, meet friends, eat whatever you want to eat, continue to be passionate about the people and things in life, and do the trivial mundane stuff in life, and also to honestly face the emotions that arise occasionally.
This is a necessary process, there is no short cut.
Life still has to go on.
God did not save or make the learning process easier so I said there is no magic but this is a necessary process to go through.
But time and space are what people in the situation need the most.
I will anticipate and welcome this process, just like how I have to get myself together to welcome my concert, not much time, resume my workouts, become focused again, it’s time.
Please understand, let’s not discuss this matter anymore.
Don’t look back, look forward, let time lead us.
Top photo collage from Sammi Cheng’s Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.