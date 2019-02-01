fbpx

Sailor Moon meet-&-greet, merchandise pop-up store at [email protected] from April 12-21, 2019

Exciting times ahead.

Mandy How | April 2, 05:32 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

From April 12 -21, a Sailor Moon pop-up concept store will land at [email protected]

Exclusive merchandise, photo-taking opportunities

The pop-up will sell exclusive Sailor Moon-themed merchandise, as well as host a meet-and-greet session with Sailor Moon & Friends.

In addition, there will also be four zones for photo-taking, featuring Sailor Moon herself, Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask, and Sailor Moon and Friends 3D figurines.

From April to May, shoppers can look forward to mall promotions where they can spend to redeem Sailor Moon merchandise.

More details will be released closer to the date.

 

When:
April 12 – 21, 2019
12pm to 10pm daily

Address:
[email protected], Level 1 Atrium
313 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238895

Top image via [email protected]

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

