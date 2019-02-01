fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore gin distillery produces Rojak Gin

So gin-ius.

Joshua Lee | April 18, 10:46 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Gins made in Singapore are making a splash in Singapore.



As an indication of how far things have come, a local distillery has produced Rojak Gin.

The founders of Rojak Gin, Simon Zhao and Vic, told SG Magazine that they chose rojak because the dish is a representation of Singapore.

How is Rojak Gin made

Gin traditionally requires grains to distill a base liquor.

Flavours from juniper and other botanicals are extracted and added to the base via a process called re-distillation.

To produce the base for the gin, honey is fermented and distilled.



This creates a honey spirit that supposedly makes for a smoother gin compared to a grain-distilled one.

The Rojak Gin is distilled from just three botanicals — juniper, lemon peel, and torch ginger — local ingredients that give the finished product its rojak scent.

Rojak Gin is designed to be a sipping gin — one you can drink on its own without mixers.

But if you prefer your gin in a cocktail, the founders suggest having it with tonic, or making it into a Negroni.

Next in the pipeline for Zhao and Vic is Chendol Gin, which uses Gula Melaka as its base instead of honey.

If you want to try Rojak Gin in a bar, you can find it at Native, Potato Head, El Tardeo, and Thevar.

You can also purchase Rojak Gin here.



Here’s another made-in-Singapore gin:

Top images via Rojak Gin and NParks. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

All Mastercard contactless debit/ credit cards can now be used to board public transport, because nobody has time to top up

LTA knows S’poreans are always in a rush.

April 18, 07:44 pm

Get your wallet ready, Shopee is dishing out massive discounts for these brands

Buy until fingers jelly.

April 18, 06:38 pm

Fire breaks out at Japanese food fair in Tampines Mall

Oh no.

April 18, 06:12 pm

Sammi Cheng's statement on Andy Hui scandal: Marriage is about forgiveness & accepting flaws

She says that this is an important lesson for them.

April 18, 06:00 pm

S'pore man convicted for getting girlfriend's father to deliver bag filled with drugs without telling him

The daughter and the boyfriend knew about the bag's contents.

April 18, 03:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close