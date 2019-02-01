S’pore gin distillery produces Rojak Gin

Gins made in Singapore are making a splash in Singapore.







As an indication of how far things have come, a local distillery has produced Rojak Gin.

The founders of Rojak Gin, Simon Zhao and Vic, told SG Magazine that they chose rojak because the dish is a representation of Singapore.

How is Rojak Gin made

Gin traditionally requires grains to distill a base liquor.

Flavours from juniper and other botanicals are extracted and added to the base via a process called re-distillation.

To produce the base for the gin, honey is fermented and distilled.







This creates a honey spirit that supposedly makes for a smoother gin compared to a grain-distilled one.

The Rojak Gin is distilled from just three botanicals — juniper, lemon peel, and torch ginger — local ingredients that give the finished product its rojak scent.

Rojak Gin is designed to be a sipping gin — one you can drink on its own without mixers.

But if you prefer your gin in a cocktail, the founders suggest having it with tonic, or making it into a Negroni.

Next in the pipeline for Zhao and Vic is Chendol Gin, which uses Gula Melaka as its base instead of honey.

If you want to try Rojak Gin in a bar, you can find it at Native, Potato Head, El Tardeo, and Thevar.

You can also purchase Rojak Gin here.







Top images via Rojak Gin and NParks.