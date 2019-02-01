fbpx

10 men involved in brawl along Geylang Road arrested for rioting

The police managed to identify those involved.

Belmont Lay | April 9, 04:47 pm

The Singapore police have arrested 10 men for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting along Geylang Road.

The men, aged between 18 and 34, were allegedly involved in a brawl at around 3am on Thursday, April 4.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Bedok Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested them on Friday and Saturday.

The brawl was captured on video and showed a group of people shouting and involved in an altercation along Geylang Road.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of rioting, the men face up to seven years’ jail and caning.

“The police are committed to keep Singapore safe, and we will spare no effort to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and face the full brunt of the law,” the police said.

