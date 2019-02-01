fbpx

Back
﻿

S’poreans in the north woke up to beautiful ombré pink sky on April 9 morning

Red sky in the morning, sailors take warning.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 9, 03:33 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On April 9, 2019, several residents living in the north of Singapore got to enjoy the view of a magnificent pink sky at dawn.

Here’s how it looked:

Woodlands

Photo by Redditor Imrazl.

Sembawang

Photo from @i_sha21.
Photo from @cheevivian.

Ang Mo Kio

Photo by Redditor LostCursor.
Photo from @when_in_singapore.

Caption: Unusual phenomenon – #purplesunrise 😲 Hope it’s not because the end is near 😬

This photo below was taken at around 6:40am.

Photo by Redditor issacteo.

Why such a dramatic pink?

Typically at sunrise and sunset, the sky appears to be reddish or orange because the sun is lower on the horizon.

More blue lights are scattered away while more of the red and orange light from the sun is reflected into our eyes.

The sky appeared exceptionally red in the morning due to a high amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, suggesting that rain might be coming soon.

As forecasted by Meteorological Service Singapore, rain is expected in the north, as well as other parts of Singapore.

Screenshot from MSS.

In fact, you might want to bring an umbrella out the next few days as thundery showers are expected.

Screenshot from MSS.

There is indeed some truth to the old saying “red sky in the morning, sailors take warning”.

On the other hand, when the sky appears red at dusk, it is likely that the weather will be fair the next day.

Sunset in S’pore went from pink to orange to purple in 45 minutes on Dec. 14, 2017

The sky over S’pore at evening twilight was a beautiful ombré pink. Here’s why

Top photo collage from MSS and Redditor LostCursor

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲
Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Group’s restaurants here.

👵💖
Yes your grandparents have friends too.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🍜🍔
How to get 30 free deliveries every month.

👀💰
Find out where all your tax money is going.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

10 men involved in brawl along Geylang Road arrested for rioting

The police managed to identify those involved.

April 9, 04:47 pm

40m high Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi is world's tallest indoor waterfall

Woohoo.

April 9, 04:42 pm

Koi fish tank outside Tampines flat to be removed as HDB rejects appeal to keep it

No structures can be built on common property.

April 9, 02:50 pm

S'pore Instagram calls out 'asshole' litterbugs by documenting aesthetic photos of discarded trash

Hopefully he/she picks up the trash too.

April 9, 02:18 pm

Taiwanese boy band 5566 will be performing in S'pore for first time in over a decade

With three out of five members.

April 9, 02:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close