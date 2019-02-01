S’poreans in the north woke up to beautiful ombré pink sky on April 9 morning

On April 9, 2019, several residents living in the north of Singapore got to enjoy the view of a magnificent pink sky at dawn.

Here’s how it looked:

Woodlands

Sembawang

Ang Mo Kio

Caption: Unusual phenomenon – #purplesunrise 😲 Hope it’s not because the end is near 😬

This photo below was taken at around 6:40am.

Why such a dramatic pink?

Typically at sunrise and sunset, the sky appears to be reddish or orange because the sun is lower on the horizon.

More blue lights are scattered away while more of the red and orange light from the sun is reflected into our eyes.

The sky appeared exceptionally red in the morning due to a high amount of water vapour in the atmosphere, suggesting that rain might be coming soon.

As forecasted by Meteorological Service Singapore, rain is expected in the north, as well as other parts of Singapore.

In fact, you might want to bring an umbrella out the next few days as thundery showers are expected.

There is indeed some truth to the old saying “red sky in the morning, sailors take warning”.

On the other hand, when the sky appears red at dusk, it is likely that the weather will be fair the next day.

Top photo collage from MSS and Redditor LostCursor

