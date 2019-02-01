50-year-old raintrees in Queenstown allegedly chopped down for redevelopment, many upset

On April 27, 2019, My Queenstown Facebook page uploaded several photos of the remains of chopped-down raintrees that previously lined Margaret Drive.

Advertisement

Here are some of the photos, which show the sad stumps left behind on the street, cordoned off and marked with orange cones.

The trees had been around for more than 50 years, the page and some commenters claimed.

Advertisement

Allegedly axed for redevelopment

Commenters were visibly upset and disheartened, with several speculating that the trees were axed for redevelopment.

One commenter mentioned that Margaret Drive would be rerouted, hence the need to remove the trees.

They also cited these changes were a part of the newly launched Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Draft Master Plan 2019.

Advertisement

Redevelopment in Singapore

If it was true that the raintrees were felled due to the new URA Master Plan, they would not be the first of green spaces to go.

Kampung Kampus, a farming community surrounded by lush greenery in Yishun, is due to be replaced by housing in 2020, according to the Draft Master Plan.

You can read more about it here:

Trees supposedly protected

The original Facebook post also stated in its caption that the trees could have been protected, as Margaret Drive might be within the area gazetted as a Tree Conservation Area (TCA).

TCAs, according to the National Parks Board (NParks), are demarcated green spaces which “control the indiscriminate felling of mature trees”.

Any developers or private companies that wish to cut down any mature tree with a girth of more than 1m have to seek written approval from the Commissioner of Parks & Recreation.

Advertisement

Trees that meet the above requirement are protected as long as they “provide lush greenery and improve the ambience of the TCAs”.

When comparing NParks’ map of the TCAs in Singapore, and the location of Margaret Drive, it appears that the commenter might be right — the road does appear to fall within a TCA.

TCAs are highlighted in red on the map below.

Margaret Drive is marked with a red location tag below.

Mothership has reached out to NParks, and will update the article with their comments on the matter when we receive them.

Advertisement

A loss of heritage

Several commenters lamented about what they considered was the loss of a large part of the Queenstown community’s heritage.

Many reminisced about the memories they had of the trees too.

Advertisement

One user cynically remarked on the juxtaposition of felling these live trees in Queenstown, with the construction of artificial supertrees at Singapore’s iconic tourist destination Gardens By The Bay.

Another commenter poetically compared the orange cones on the tree stumps to tombstones.

One observation about the rapid pace of change in developing Singapore effectively summarises the feelings of loss and melancholy that some Singaporeans could be experiencing when viewing the photos.

You can view the original Facebook post below:

Top photo by Yani Muhd and My Queenstown, Facebook