S’pore to have 7 long weekends in 2020

For those who are already planning overseas trips next year, this might come in handy.

Public holiday in 2020

Here are the dates released by the Ministry of Manpower for public holidays (PHs) in 2020.

First half of the year:

Second half of the year:

7 long weekends in 2020

Four PHs fall on Fridays and three PHs fall on Sundays in 2020.

With that, Singaporeans will enjoy seven long weekends in total next year:

Jan. 25 – 27 Apr. 10 – 12 May. 1 – 3 May. 23 – 25 Jul. 31 and Aug. 1 & 2 Aug. 8 – 10 Dec. 25 – 27

That is 3 more long weekends than in 2019 and 2018.

For those who wish to strategise your leave-taking, here are two more long weekends you can add to your schedule if you pick your off dates carefully:

Dec. 28 – 31, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020 (if you take leave on Dec. 30 and 31) May. 7 – 10 (if you take leave on May. 8)

Just in case you still need the 2019’s guide to long weekends: