Van scrapes side of Porsche in Bukit Merah & casually drives off, helpful stranger leaves note

Nice of him to help.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 3, 01:54 pm

Car cameras have singlehandedly depleted unsolved car-related crimes over the past few years — and not just in Singapore.

And the great thing about these cameras is they work more like an ecosystem than as individual protective devices.

So let’s say if a van drives off, scraping the side of a parked Porsche, its car camera might not be completely able to catch the crime.

A parked vehicle opposite the two cars, though, might have a better vantage point.

Like such

Facebook page Roads.sg uploaded a video showcasing just that scenario.

The incident took place on April 1, 2019 at around 3:45pm, at a carpark in Bukit Merah Central.

Here’s the video.

Here’s the Porsche looking completely unscathed, initially.

Image from Roads.sg

The van moved off, hesitating at first for some reason.

But he eventually moved off.

With the Porsche coming away apparently looking like this.

Image from Roads.sg

Ouch.

And that might have been the end of it, if not for one Darren Boon.

Here’s the letter he left on the Porsche.

Image from Roads.sg

Sweet.

Here’s the video.

Image from Roads.sg

 

