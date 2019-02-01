Popeyes S’pore selling chocolate waffle, nacho cheese, spicy coconut chicken & kaya. Together.
Wait a minute.
The item’s full name is “Spicy Coconut Chick N’ Wah!-ffle” and it is selling for S$9.20 in a set meal.
One might be able to tell that it’s a chicken and waffles thing.
But that’s where fast food joint Popeyes departs from whatever we know about chicken and waffles.
Instead of the usual fare, customers get a waffle with “creamy” kaya, accompanied with a spicy coconut chicken patty, which is then topped with a chocolate Belgian waffle and nacho cheese.
Here is its promotional poster:
Reviews
One Facebook user commented that it “does not taste bad”:
While another complained about the size of the patty:
For reference:
Most people expressed their apprehension at such a creation:
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
