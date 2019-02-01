Pop-up bar built using over 1 million LEGO bricks coming to S’pore in Oct. 2019

Pop-up LEGO bar, The Brick Bar, will be coming to Singapore later this year.

The Brick Bar in Singapore

The pop-up bar is made using over one million LEGO pieces, and all the pieces are transported and assembled in the various cities where the bar travels to.

The bar will feature sculptures made completely from LEGO bricks, as well as LEGO pieces for people to form their own creations.

Local DJs will also be spinning tunes at the venue.

Here are some photos of the pop-up bar in previous locations:

Customers can also participate in building competitions to win prizes, as well as a table tennis competition played on a table made with over 22,000 LEGO bricks.

There will be a wishing well too.

According to their website, the pop-up bar will travelling to London, New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Toronto this year.

It will stop in Singapore in October 2019 as part of its Asia trip, but the exact location remains a mystery for now.

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for pre-release tickets on their website.

Top photo courtesy of The Brick Bar & Instagram page