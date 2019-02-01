fbpx

Back
﻿

Pop-up bar built using over 1 million LEGO bricks coming to S’pore in Oct. 2019

For those who enjoy booze and LEGO at the same time.

Tanya Ong | April 20, 03:17 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Pop-up LEGO bar, The Brick Bar, will be coming to Singapore later this year.

The Brick Bar in Singapore

The pop-up bar is made using over one million LEGO pieces, and all the pieces are transported and assembled in the various cities where the bar travels to.

The bar will feature sculptures made completely from LEGO bricks, as well as LEGO pieces for people to form their own creations.

Local DJs will also be spinning tunes at the venue.

Here are some photos of the pop-up bar in previous locations:

Brick Bar, Sydney. Photo courtesy of Brick Bar.

Photo courtesy of Brick Bar.

View this post on Instagram

@theduckman #thebrickbar

A post shared by The Brick Bar (@thebrickbars) on

View this post on Instagram

Balls deep in bricks and balls

A post shared by The Brick Bar (@thebrickbars) on

View this post on Instagram

Animals #thebrickbar

A post shared by The Brick Bar (@thebrickbars) on

View this post on Instagram

A lot of bricks

A post shared by The Brick Bar (@thebrickbars) on

Customers can also participate in building competitions to win prizes, as well as a table tennis competition played on a table made with over 22,000 LEGO bricks.

There will be a wishing well too.

According to their website, the pop-up bar will travelling to London, New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Toronto this year.

It will stop in Singapore in October 2019 as part of its Asia trip, but the exact location remains a mystery for now.

Interested parties are encouraged to sign up for pre-release tickets on their website.

Top photo courtesy of The Brick Bar & Instagram page

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

One Piece fan goes viral for meaningful straw hat graduation photo & tribute to characters

The pose actually has a deeper meaning.

April 20, 02:58 pm

Remembering the hero of Nicoll Highway collapse whose body was never found

He died saving the lives of eight workers.

April 20, 01:43 pm

Dancing Pikachu performances in Sentosa on evenings of April 20 & 21, 2019

Very big Pikachus.

April 20, 12:29 pm

Man causing commotion at Bugis Street eatery tries to flip table, lady seated at table completely loses it

Unexpected intensity.

April 20, 11:33 am

Free bubble tea at all Playmade outlets in S’pore on April 22 if you bring your own cup

Every small act of love counts.

April 20, 11:01 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close