Lee Kuan Yew advised PM Lee not to say too much to public before social media was a thing

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sat down for an exclusive interview with Channel 8 hosts Kym Ng and Evelyn Lam at the Istana.

The interview was aired on Sunday, April 28 evening.

One segment of the 45-minute programme touched on PM Lee’s social media presence.

Influential or influencer?

To date, PM Lee has amassed 1.2 million followers on Facebook and 383,000 followers on Instagram, which far surpasses any politicians in Singapore.

With such huge followings on both platforms, Ng and Lam first requested a wefie with Lee like fangirls, before seeking tips from this “influencer“.

Didn’t adopt social media at first because he was “old-fashioned”

Despite using social media for almost a decade, PM Lee admitted that he was initially slow in adopting it.

In explaining why he didn’t pick up social media as quickly as some of his colleagues, such as former Foreign Minister George Yeo, Lee said he is rather old-fashioned because Lee Kuan Yew told him that he should be more parsimonious when speaking in public so as to be impactful.

Lee recounted:

” He (elder Lee) said, if you want to say something, don’t say it everyday, because too much and people get irritated. Wait for a period of time until there’s something important to say, prepare it well, deliver it seriously, and people will notice. If you say something everyday, it’s like flowing water and there’s no meaning to it.”

Lee subsequently added, to the amusement of Ng and Lam, that he did not see the point of things such as #OOTD.

Although the 67-year-old claimed that he is an old-fashioned man, he appeared to be familiar with some of these new-age lingos, such as “wefie”, “hashtag” and “OOTD” in this interview.

PM Lee also picked up from the two hosts commonly used acronyms, such as “OTW”, which means “on the way” and “LMK”, which means “let me know”.

Picked up social media after the 2011 General Election

PM Lee further pointed out that he only began picking up social media after the 2011 General Election, when the government was searching for means of better communicating with the younger generation.

He added that at that time, current Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had suggested to him that social media could be a new means of reaching out to the people.

Upon acting on Khaw’s suggestion, PM Lee shared that the initial results were “not too bad” as he can communicate with a new set of audience in different ways.

This prompted Ng to cite the following post by PM Lee, addressed to O-level students, as an example of how such a gesture has brought him closer to the people.

In response, PM Lee said that the photos he posts may not be the most aesthetically appealing ones, but they are definitely taken or chosen by him, which he hopes are well-received by the people.

Social media activity is supported by “a small team”

PM Lee further revealed that he had a small team behind him supporting his social media activity, although he does vet content that are posted to his own social media pages.

When asked by Ng on the schedule of his posting, PM Lee replied that his team had a schedule in which they would plan ahead every one to two weeks on the important matters to post.

Should there be blank spaces in their schedule, PM Lee added that this would be filled with news, other events or random things of interest that he had seen while walking around, which he will hashtag #JalanJalan in those posts.

However, PM Lee is keeping “secret” about how and who came up with hashtags for him.

Like all masters who hold back on some teaching.

Keeping his posts authentic

Despite having a team, PM Lee recognises the importance of keeping the posts authentic.

Hence, he shared that he usually posts things that he finds interesting or meaningful.

On serious and dry topics, PM Lee and the team will try to find relatable ways to relay the information.

Take the Free Trade Agreement, for example.

A better way might be to show people the new goods that they can now find in Singapore.

Ng also asked about the wefies that PM Lee posts, which PM Lee revealed are not initiated by him most of the time.

One of the rare occasions that he requested for a wefie was with Olympic national swimmer, Joseph Schooling.

PM Lee also revealed that he does minimal post-edits such as adjustment of brightness and contrast, but he does not “Mei Tu Xiu Xiu” (MTXX) to sharpen his face or features.

Ng probed further into a photo of him doing a heart-shaped pose with his wife Ho Ching.

While Lee demurred when asked if Ho will MTXX their photo, he laughed and explained why they did that pose:

“That’s something young people do but we thought of imitating them once.”

Social media influence on politics

Lam also asked PM Lee’s views on how social media is shaping the local political scene.

PM Lee said it is “normal” for politicians to use social media to engage the electorate.

However, he cautioned that extreme and negative views and fake news might manipulate voters during election, like what happened in the United States and Taiwan.

Hence, PM Lee also highlighted that people should be more discerning of what they consume online as not everything is true.

Lam also asked if online influencers, with no relevant experience, can become politicians in Singapore, citing examples from Taiwan.

PM Lee clarified that this is not something new as there have been celebrities who became politicians before, such as Ronald Reagan who was a Hollywood actor and later became the President of the United States.

However, he said that while these celebrities have the popularity, they still have to stand the test of time with the ability to make good calls and lead.

When asked if he sets Key Performance Indicators for the Members of the Parliament (MPs), PM Lee said that it is unnecessary as most MPs have social media accounts.

On that note, he cited Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong’s MParader Facebook page as an example of an active and engaging account that stood out among the local politicians.

The interview also moved on to talk about fake news and Singapore’s progress to becoming a smart nation.

You can watch the full interview here.

Top photo from screenshot of #PM online

