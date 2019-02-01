Fusion porridge hawker stall Plum & Rice closing down on April 14, 2019
What a loss.
After two years and four months, fusion porridge hawker stall Plum & Rice is closing down.
This was announced on their Facebook page on April 5.
Affordable fusion fare
Located at Bedok North, Plum & Rice is run by a young trio of Singaporeans: Gladwin Yap, Eric Lee, and Raphael Sim, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America.
Inspired by a trip to Japan together, they started Plum & Rice in early-2017.
While the three considered joining or opening a restaurant, they decided to run Plum & Rice as a hawker stall, given that there was a lack of young blood in the industry.
The stall is best known for their umeboshi (dried pickled plums) rice and porridge dishes, paired with home-cooked food such as braised pork and fish.
It’s also highly affordable: A set meal comprising umeboshi rice or porridge, tender braised pork (or pork belly), a daily soup, and a side dish costs S$4.
For S$6, one can get fish topped with their special garnish of the week.
This fusion porridge hawker stall is run by 27-year-old S’poreans who trained at prestigious U.S. culinary school
New venture
The closure of the stall does not signal their departure from the F&B scene, but rather, the trio behind the hawker stall is bringing something new in the coming weeks.
Still, loyal customers find the stall’s imminent closure hard to swallow:
If you would like to have a last bowl of umeboshi porridge before Plum & Rice closes for good, here’s the address:
Plum & Rice
Blk 216 Bedok North Street 1, #01-45, Singapore 460216
Opening hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 8am to 2pm.
Top image adapted via Plum and Rice’s Facebook page and Joshua Lee
