More than 50% off branded luggage at Marina Square travel fair from April 17 – 28, 2019

It’s going to be holiday season again.







Singaporeans already wistfully thinking about getting away for a while might want to check this sale out.

Planet Traveller is holding what they call “Singapore’s Largest Travel Fair” at Marina Square Central Atrium from April 17 to 28, 2019.

According to their Facebook post, there will be “up to 90% off travel gear, luggage, backpacks & travel accessories” at their sale.

Here are some of the deals they have highlighted.

Here are the brands that will be available in the sale.

You can check out their full list here.

Location: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Image from Planet Traveller