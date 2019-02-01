Dancing Pikachu performances in Sentosa on evenings of April 20 & 21, 2019

On April 20 and 21, a Pikachu parade will be held at Sentosa in the evenings.

Eight Pikachus

Called the “Pikachu Mini Lightning Parade”, there will be a choreographed performance featuring eight Pikachus with LED tails.

The performance, which will take place at Palawan Green, lasts approximately five minutes.

Here’s a peek:

The Pikachus’ tails will be lit up in different colours:

The parade will take place on 7pm and 8:30pm on both days, and is free for all visitors.

It is held in conjunction with the Pokemon GO Safari:

A similar parade took place in Singapore last year:

Where:

Palawan Green, Sentosa

Island Beach Station

When:

April 20 & 21, 2019

7pm, 8:30pm

Top image via Sentosa Development Corporation