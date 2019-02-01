fbpx

Back
﻿

Dancing Pikachu performances in Sentosa on evenings of April 20 & 21, 2019

Very big Pikachus.

Mandy How | April 20, 12:29 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On April 20 and 21, a Pikachu parade will be held at Sentosa in the evenings.

Eight Pikachus

Called the “Pikachu Mini Lightning Parade”,  there will be a choreographed performance featuring eight Pikachus with LED tails.

The performance, which will take place at Palawan Green, lasts approximately five minutes.

Here’s a peek:

Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation

The Pikachus’ tails will be lit up in different colours:

Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation
Image via Sentosa Development Corporation

The parade will take place on 7pm and 8:30pm on both days, and is free for all visitors.

It is held in conjunction with the Pokemon GO Safari:

S’pore’s first ever Pokemon GO Safari will be held in Sentosa from April 18-22, 2019

A similar parade took place in Singapore last year:

First Pikachu Night Parade outside of Japan in S’pore from Dec. 14 to 23

Where:
Palawan Green, Sentosa
Island Beach Station

When:
April 20 & 21, 2019
7pm, 8:30pm

Top image via Sentosa Development Corporation

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Man causing commotion at Bugis Street eatery tries to flip table, lady seated at table completely loses it

Unexpected intensity.

April 20, 11:33 am

Free bubble tea at all Playmade outlets in S’pore on April 22 if you bring your own cup

Every small act of love counts.

April 20, 11:01 am

S'porean mum, 41, thought she was just 'very clumsy', until near-accident prompts medical check-up

She was eventually diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which affects her central nervous system.

April 20, 10:19 am

Hong Kong celebrities Andy Hui cheating on Sammi Cheng, summarised

Real life Hong Kong drama.

April 20, 05:01 am

S'pore police said it wasn't biased in allowing Nas Daily to host Botanic Gardens fan meet-up

It is not a cause-based event, police said.

April 20, 02:30 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close