Dancing Pikachu performances in Sentosa on evenings of April 20 & 21, 2019
Very big Pikachus.
Events
On April 20 and 21, a Pikachu parade will be held at Sentosa in the evenings.
Eight Pikachus
Called the “Pikachu Mini Lightning Parade”, there will be a choreographed performance featuring eight Pikachus with LED tails.
The performance, which will take place at Palawan Green, lasts approximately five minutes.
Here’s a peek:
The Pikachus’ tails will be lit up in different colours:
The parade will take place on 7pm and 8:30pm on both days, and is free for all visitors.
It is held in conjunction with the Pokemon GO Safari:
A similar parade took place in Singapore last year:
Where:
Palawan Green, Sentosa
Island Beach Station
When:
April 20 & 21, 2019
7pm, 8:30pm
Top image via Sentosa Development Corporation
