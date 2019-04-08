fbpx

Cafe owner in The Philippines replaces plastic straws with biodegradable ones made from palm leaves

Good effort.

Ashley Tan | April 30, 04:16 pm

There are no shortage of new sustainable innovations to replace single-use plastics, especially straws.

Vietnamese man makes & sells straws out of wild grass found in Mekong delta

Edible kangkong straws served at eco-friendly Thai restaurant

One cafe owner in the Philippines has come up with her own take on the plastic straw conundrum.

Palm leaf straws

Cafe Editha in Surgiao del Norte province, Philippines posted pictures of their new environmentally-friendly straws on their Facebook on April 24, 2019.

In less than a week, the post had gone viral, garnering more than 26,000 shares.

The straws are made from palm leaves, or ‘lukay’, the local term for palm leaves or coconut fronds.

According to the Inquirer.net, the cafe owner, 37-year old Sarah Tiu, said that she got the idea for this plastic straw alternative when she visited Corregidor, an island in Philippines.

Tiu recounted that she and her family ordered fresh buko (coconuts), and the locals there simply cut out straws using nearby palm leaves. Impressed with the idea, she asked the locals to teach her how to make the straws, and has since implemented it at her cafe.

Here are what the straws look like:

Photo from Cafe Editha, Facebook
Photo from Cafe Editha, Facebook

Biodegradable and easy to make

Tiu told the Inquirer.net that she had always wanted to eliminate the use of plastic straws in her cafe.

She had apparently tried using various substitutes such as stainless steel straws and paper straws, but her customers had not taken to it well.

The palm leaf straws were thus a welcome alternative.

Palm leaf straws alongside buko, the local term for coconuts. Photo by Nelson Valencia, Facebook

Tiu added that aside from the straws being biodegradable, they were easy to make as well.

She has since uploaded a short video on Youtube showing viewers how to make their own palm leaf straws.

One simply has to cut the straws to the desired length, roll it up, then bind it tightly with thinner strips of palm leaves.

You can watch the instructional video here:

Most netizens impressed

Most netizens were impressed at the innovation.

One Facebook user even posted a picture of her own palm leaf straw.

Photo from Anna Belacse, Facebook

However, some users mentioned that one could just go without straws and drink straight from the cup.

Still, a step in the right direction.

You can also see Tiu’s original Facebook post below:

Top photo from Cafe Editha, Facebook

