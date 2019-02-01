Enjoy an overnight spa with steam room, sauna, & jacuzzi for S$38 (U.P S$68) from April 1-30, 2019

G.spa is an overnight spa at Guillemard Road.

Advertisement

Here it is.

They will be running a promotion in April, 2019, where you can enjoy some of their amenities for quite the discount.

Here are the amenities included in this package.

Advertisement

It will cost you S$38 (U.P.S$68).

Here are more details of the stay itself.

“The $38 ($40.66 inclusive of GST) Spa Admission (U.P. $68) provides access to facilities like hot and cold pool, sauna, steam bath, relaxation lounge and light snacks. Cold pool is not applicable for ladies. Spa facilities are separated by gender and disposable undergarments are provided for the ladies. No booking is required. You can walk-in during the stipulated period to enjoy this promotion. Promotion period is Applicable from 1st April to 30th April 2019 (Sundays to Thursdays) 11pm to 1pm. First come first serve basis. Limited slots available. No booking is required. Guests are to check in on 11pm on the day itself and check out by the following day 1pm. Bistro is open from 12noon to 10.15pm. Other than this timing, light snacks are available all day round. Food and kitchen is Non Halal. The relaxation lounge with reclining sofa bed built in with own entertainment system where our guests can rest at, is a common area with men and women. Non-deductible from membership package. Not valid in conjunction with other promotions. g.spa reserves the rights to amend any terms and conditions without prior notice.”

Advertisement

So it is possible to walk in, but limited slots are available.

Technically, free flow lunch will also be available for an hour only if you think about it.

The promotion will last from April 1, 2019 to the April 30, 2019, Sundays to Thursdays.

Location: Guillemard Road, #02-02 Singapore 399719

Date: April 1, 2019 to the April 30, 2019, Sundays to Thursdays

Advertisement

Image from g.spa

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲

Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Groups’ restaurants here.

👵💖

Yes your grandparents have friends too.

🚯🚯

These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🍜🍔

How to get 30 free deliveries every month.

👀💰

Find out where all your tax money is going.