Osman Sapian says he’s still Johor Chief Minister as Johor Sultan has not yet accepted his resignation

Osman Sapian said on Friday, April 12, that he still remains as Johor Chief Minister until Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar accepts his resignation, The Star reported.

Advertisement

This is in spite of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s announcement on Tuesday, April 9, that he had accepted Osman’s resignation letter.

Mahathir also said Osman had met the Johor Sultan and submitted a resignation letter to him too.

However, according to another report by The Star, Sultan Ibrahim had been abroad and only arrived in Johor late Friday, April 12.

Advertisement

Met Johor Sultan on Saturday

According to Malaysiakini, Osman met Sultan Ibrahim on Saturday (April 13) morning, during which he submitted his resignation letter as Johor Chief Minister.

Previously, he told Bernama on April 10 that he will explain his reasons for resigning as Johor Chief Minister after his audience with Sultan Ibrahim.

After the first meeting, Sultan Ibrahim summoned him for a second audience again later today (April 13) at 6.30pm.

Osman told Malaysiakini he had no idea whether his resignation letter was accepted, or why he was summoned for a second audience.

Advertisement

Johor Sultan to set a “condition” for incoming Johor Chief Minister?

After his first audience with the sultan, Osman said at a press conference that the sultan “did not even look” at his resignation letter, and that he viewed the letter as a “souvenir”.

He also said the sultan had set a “condition” for the incoming Johor Chief Minister, which is to “revamp the state executive council”.

Furthermore, he said the matter of his resignation was “not resolved yet”, adding that he expected the issue to be discussed further when he sees the sultan again in the evening.

The royal family and Mahathir have ran into some public disagreements lately on who can decide on the next Johor Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Johor PKR chief: Sultan no power to revamp exco line-up

After Osman’s remarks, Johor PKR (People’s Justice Party) chief Hassan Karim said the Johor Sultan has no power to order a revamp of the state executive council line-up, Malaysiakini reported.

“The winning parties have the power,” he said.

He also said that while the names of the exco members would be presented to the sultan, the final line-up will be decided by the chief minister.

When asked if he would consider making any changes to the PKR representatives in the exco line-up, Hassan said:

“We will maintain the status quo in the state government… the same people.”

He added that PKR no longer recognised Osman as Johor Harapan chief since his resignation.

Instead, the PKR now views Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as the Johor Harapan chief.

Advertisement

Top image via Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page