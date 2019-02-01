ofo’s licence to be cancelled after failing to remove bicycles in S’pore

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be cancelling ofo’s bike-sharing licence in Singapore.

The Straits Times (ST) reported on April 3 that LTA has issued a notice of intention to cancel ofo’s licence to operate a bike-sharing service.

The authority previously suspended ofo’s licence in February for failing to reduce its fleet size and implement a Quick Response Code (QR Code) parking system in its app.

LTA then gave ofo up to March 13 to remove all of its bicycles in public pending fulfilment of all the licensing conditions.

It further granted ofo a deadline extension to March 28 after the firm told LTA that it was in the “advanced stages of negotiation” to partner another company to resume its bike-sharing operations in Singapore.

ofo has not complied despite the deadline extension, according to LTA.

The Chinese bike-sharing company has two weeks to submit a written representation to retain its licence in Singapore, if it wishes to.

Two new bike-sharing companies given licences

Separately, LTA has granted a sandbox licence to one new bike-sharing company, Moov Technology Pte Ltd, and upgraded Anywheel to a full bike-sharing operator licence.

This brings the total number of viable bike-sharing operators in Singapore to three (excluding ofo, and Mobike, which recently applied to withdraw from Singapore):

SG Bike (maximum fleet size of 3,000) Anywheel (maximum fleet size of 10,000) Moov Technology (maximum fleet size of 1,000)

Both SG Bike and Anywheel now hold full bike-sharing operator licences that lasts for two years.

Sandbox licences such as the one awarded to Moov Technology last for one year.

LTA also said that it will regularly review fleet sizes so that the population of shared bicycles in Singapore can support user demand.

Licensed operators can submit applications to expand their fleet sizes twice a year in January and July.

Those who demonstrate that they are able to minimise indiscriminate parking and maximise utilisation rates will have the opportunity to grow their fleets.

Top image by Joshua Lee.