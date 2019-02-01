fbpx

Back
﻿

ofo’s licence to be cancelled after failing to remove bicycles in S’pore

New bike sharing licences have been given out to others.

Joshua Lee | April 3, 06:22 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be cancelling ofo’s bike-sharing licence in Singapore.

The Straits Times (ST) reported on April 3 that LTA has issued a notice of intention to cancel ofo’s licence to operate a bike-sharing service.

The authority previously suspended ofo’s licence in February for failing to reduce its fleet size and implement a Quick Response Code (QR Code) parking system in its app.

LTA then gave ofo up to March 13 to remove all of its bicycles in public pending fulfilment of all the licensing conditions.

LTA: All ofo bikes to be taken off S’pore streets by March 13, 2019

It further granted ofo a deadline extension to March 28 after the firm told LTA that it was in the “advanced stages of negotiation” to partner another company to resume its bike-sharing operations in Singapore.

ofo has not complied despite the deadline extension, according to LTA.

The Chinese bike-sharing company has two weeks to submit a written representation to retain its licence in Singapore, if it wishes to.

Two new bike-sharing companies given licences

Separately, LTA has granted a sandbox licence to one new bike-sharing company, Moov Technology Pte Ltd, and upgraded Anywheel to a full bike-sharing operator licence.

This brings the total number of viable bike-sharing operators in Singapore to three (excluding ofo, and Mobike, which recently applied to withdraw from Singapore):

  1. SG Bike (maximum fleet size of 3,000)
  2. Anywheel (maximum fleet size of 10,000)
  3. Moov Technology (maximum fleet size of 1,000)

Both SG Bike and Anywheel now hold full bike-sharing operator licences that lasts for two years.

Sandbox licences such as the one awarded to Moov Technology last for one year.

LTA also said that it will regularly review fleet sizes so that the population of shared bicycles in Singapore can support user demand.

Licensed operators can submit applications to expand their fleet sizes twice a year in January and July. 

Those who demonstrate that they are able to minimise indiscriminate parking and maximise utilisation rates will have the opportunity to grow their fleets.

Top image by Joshua Lee.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia says foreign vehicles with unpaid fines will be & won't be denied entry

Schrodinger's Malaysia.

April 3, 06:14 pm

Yishun resident alleges harassment by gang, posts police report online with personal details uncensored

He trusts that his HDB CCTVs will deter the gangsters.

April 3, 05:31 pm

S'pore's own 'sakura season' kicks in as flowers in full bloom island wide

Thanks NParks.

April 3, 05:12 pm

Fake HDB contractor arrested for allegedly cheating over 19 victims

He faces a jail term of up to 10 years.

April 3, 04:53 pm

S'porean band The Sam Willows in Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019

Congratulations.

April 3, 04:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close