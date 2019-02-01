National Service & MRT amulet charms available online at S$8 each

A local graphic design company Daiyaku has come up with relatable and cute amulet charms for Singaporeans.

The latest design is the National Service (NS) amulet charms.

NS amulet charms

These amulet charms are Japanese-inspired and have a kawaii female spiritual guardian NS Megami design on them.

Here’s how NS Megami looks:

An amulet is 5cm wide, 7cm long, and it looks like this:

The amulets are selling at S$8 each but you can get it at a cheaper price in bulk purchases.

An order of ten pieces costs S$7 each while each amulet will cost S$6.50 for an order of 30 pieces and more.

This kawaii amulet charm might cheer those national servicemen up, who lost their girlfriends to NSmen.

Other amulet charms

You can also find other types of amulet charms in the same dimensions and selling at S$8 each at the online store.

MRT-chan

Most Singaporeans will probably need this MRT amulet charm, especially during peak hours or when one is in a hurry.

Office Megami

For anyone has not been able to siam (avoid) ‘arrows’ successfully.

Technology Megami

Even if you are not arrowed with extra work, the worst workplace frenemy might be your computer.

If so, this amulet is for you.

Gacha Megami

For gamers who need some luck.

Bell-curve Megami

Here’s one for students too but it is currently out of stock as indicated on the website.

