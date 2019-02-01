fbpx

National Service & MRT amulet charms available online at S$8 each

Kawaii.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 2, 07:54 pm

Upsurge

A local graphic design company Daiyaku has come up with relatable and cute amulet charms for Singaporeans.

The latest design is the National Service (NS) amulet charms.

NS amulet charms

These amulet charms are Japanese-inspired and have a kawaii female spiritual guardian NS Megami design on them.

Here’s how NS Megami looks:

Photo from Daiyaku website.

An amulet is 5cm wide, 7cm long, and it looks like this:

Photo from Daiyaku website.

The amulets are selling at S$8 each but you can get it at a cheaper price in bulk purchases.

An order of ten pieces costs S$7 each while each amulet will cost S$6.50 for an order of 30 pieces and more.

This kawaii amulet charm might cheer those national servicemen up, who lost their girlfriends to NSmen.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Other amulet charms

You can also find other types of amulet charms in the same dimensions and selling at S$8 each at the online store.

MRT-chan

Most Singaporeans will probably need this MRT amulet charm, especially during peak hours or when one is in a hurry.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Office Megami

For anyone has not been able to siam (avoid) ‘arrows’ successfully.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Technology Megami

Even if you are not arrowed with extra work, the worst workplace frenemy might be your computer.

If so, this amulet is for you.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Gacha Megami

For gamers who need some luck.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Bell-curve Megami

Here’s one for students too but it is currently out of stock as indicated on the website.

Photo from Daiyaku website.

Top photo collage from Daiyaku website

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

