NEL MRT train hand grip stops man shouting in broken English from hitting fellow commuter with umbrella

An insane 40-second video has been put up on Facebook on March 31, 2019 showing a North East Line MRT commuter shouting and trying to pick a fight with another commuter:

No context

The video was uploaded without any caption and devoid of any context.

The full clip provided no hints as to what the altercation was about or how it even started.

What it did show was a lot of shouting as the man dressed in black remained very agitated throughout while being held back by a woman, and another commuter in blue standing his ground.

The incident is believed to have occurred as the train was pulling into or out of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Hang grip to the rescue

One of the highlights of the short clip came within the first four seconds.

It showed how the hand grip was the real MVP.

Almost struck commuter with umbrella

The man dressed in black was holding on to an umbrella, which he used to threaten the other commuter dressed in blue.

At one point, the man in black actually swung the umbrella at the man in blue — only to have it entangled in the hand grip overhead.

The man in blue flinched slightly.

The man in black continued shouting in broken English and Hokkien vulgarities after failing to strike first.

At one point the man in black shouted: “I scare you ah!?”

Reactions

Responses to the video condemned the actions of the man dressed in black, as well as laughed at him for being held back by a woman.

There was the occasional comment supporting him for standing his ground against a Caucasian man.

And then there is also this following comment that is ironic:

