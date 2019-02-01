fbpx

Back
﻿

NEL MRT train hand grip stops man shouting in broken English from hitting fellow commuter with umbrella

The umbrella got entangled with the overhead hand grip.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 12:16 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

An insane 40-second video has been put up on Facebook on March 31, 2019 showing a North East Line MRT commuter shouting and trying to pick a fight with another commuter:

No context

The video was uploaded without any caption and devoid of any context.

The full clip provided no hints as to what the altercation was about or how it even started.

What it did show was a lot of shouting as the man dressed in black remained very agitated throughout while being held back by a woman, and another commuter in blue standing his ground.

The incident is believed to have occurred as the train was pulling into or out of Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Hang grip to the rescue

One of the highlights of the short clip came within the first four seconds.

It showed how the hand grip was the real MVP.

Almost struck commuter with umbrella

The man dressed in black was holding on to an umbrella, which he used to threaten the other commuter dressed in blue.

At one point, the man in black actually swung the umbrella at the man in blue — only to have it entangled in the hand grip overhead.

The man in blue flinched slightly.

The man in black continued shouting in broken English and Hokkien vulgarities after failing to strike first.

At one point the man in black shouted: “I scare you ah!?”

Reactions

Responses to the video condemned the actions of the man dressed in black, as well as laughed at him for being held back by a woman.

There was the occasional comment supporting him for standing his ground against a Caucasian man.

And then there is also this following comment that is ironic:

If the video gets taken down, here is a duplicate:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean man dies in car accident in Chiang Mai

News of the tragedy first appeared on Facebook.

March 31, 11:58 pm

PM Lee convenes new committee to review data security across public service

Vendors acting on the government's behalf will also be included in the review.

March 31, 09:47 pm

Homemade ice cream parlour at Katong Shopping Centre does local flavours like haw flakes, sugarcane & more

Old-school goodness.

March 31, 07:05 pm

New park in Bukit Gombak opens 2020, has hiking trail, dog run, nature-inspired playground & more

The park will have an area for dogs to run around.

March 31, 06:23 pm

Mahathir admits he does not have much time left

He added that the inexperienced ministers needed to gain experience by not getting replaced.

March 31, 04:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close