S’poreans shouldn’t complain about Nasi Padang prices if they pay S$7.50 for cafe drinks, chef argues

A typical plate of Nasi Padang with two servings of vegetables and one serving of meat costs around S$6.

Some might find it expensive, especially when compared to economical rice (a.k.a cai png), which costs around S$3.50 for roughly the same combination.

But a chef in Singapore named Shahrizal Salleh has the perfect comeback to that.

S$7.50 teh-o ice?

In a Facebook post on April 2, Shahrizal shared a photo of a drink from Coffee Bean, where he had purchased a sakura cold brew tea for S$7.50.

The chef then argued that the S$7.50. beverage was basically a cup of “teh-o ice”.

Shahrizal insisted he was not complaining about the price.

Rather, he wanted to point out that there are people who would complain about a S$6 Nasi Padang dish that comes with “a mount of fluffy white rice, one meat item, two vegetable dishes, kuah assam pedas drowning the rice plus condiments of serunding and sambal belachan” when they would have no problem paying for such a drink.

As a chef in Singapore, Shahrizal wanted to let consumers know about the manpower issues, high rental, and price fluctuations for ingredients.

He also wished that Singaporeans would show empathy and make sure that their complaints are “constructive and fair”.

Shahrizal’s post seems to have struck a chord with Facebook users, as it has been shared more than 450 times since Monday.

Original post:

