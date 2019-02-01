Muji Hotel opens in Tokyo with 9 different room types. Here’s what they look like.
Third Muji Hotel in the world.
The third Muji Hotel in the world has opened in Ginza, Tokyo.
The first two were opened in Shenzhen and Beijing.
Muji Hotel in Ginza
The hotel has 79 rooms — a total of nine different room types.
The design of each room focuses on wood, stone and earth. Recycled and repurposed materials are also used for the interior.
The smallest room is approximately 14 sqm. It measures only 2.1m across, and is specially catered to solo travellers.
This is in comparison to the largest room, which is 52 sqm and can accommodate four people.
Here’s what each of the room types look like.
Type A
Type B
Type C
Type D
Type E
Type F
Type G
Type H
Type I
Type A rooms (for one person) will cost about 14,900 yen (S$180) per night, while the most expensive room (Type I) will cost 55,900 yen (S$675.80).
MUJI flagship store
The hotel occupies the sixth (reception) to the 10th floor of the building. It also features a range of dining options such as a Japanese restaurant WA, a MUJI diner and bakery.
MUJI’s global flagship store occupies the first six floors.
Address:
3-3-5, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Top photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
