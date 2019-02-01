fbpx

Back
﻿

Muji Hotel opens in Tokyo with 9 different room types. Here’s what they look like.

Third Muji Hotel in the world.

Tanya Ong | April 18, 12:21 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

The third Muji Hotel in the world has opened in Ginza, Tokyo.



The first two were opened in Shenzhen and Beijing.

Muji Hotel in Ginza

The hotel has 79 rooms — a total of nine different room types.

The design of each room focuses on wood, stone and earth. Recycled and repurposed materials are also used for the interior.

The smallest room is approximately 14 sqm. It measures only 2.1m across, and is specially catered to solo travellers.

This is in comparison to the largest room, which is 52 sqm and can accommodate four people.

Here’s what each of the room types look like.

Type A

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type B

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type C

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type D

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type E

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type F

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type G

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type H

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type I

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

Type A rooms (for one person) will cost about 14,900 yen (S$180) per night, while the most expensive room (Type I) will cost 55,900 yen (S$675.80).

MUJI flagship store

The hotel occupies the sixth (reception) to the 10th floor of the building. It also features a range of dining options such as a Japanese restaurant WA, a MUJI diner and bakery.

MUJI’s global flagship store occupies the first six floors.

Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.
Photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 待ちに待った MUJI GINZA ☁︎

A post shared by はる (@harunasuzaki) on

Address:

3-3-5, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Top photo via MUJI Hotel Ginza website.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Prabowo claims victory in Indonesia presidential election

Indonesia's General Elections Commissioner asked both candidates not to declare victory yet.

April 18, 11:48 am

Someone on Carousell is selling 4 min 30 sec of leaked videos of Avengers: Endgame

Like that one bully in school that lent you his comic for S$1.

April 18, 11:27 am

No more Sumatran rhinos sighted in Sabah, species suspected to be extinct in M'sia

Only 80 of the rhinos left in the wild.

April 18, 10:00 am

We asked millennials why they left their first jobs, here’s what we found

Not as strawberry generation as you think.

April 18, 03:15 am

Mahathir named 100 most influential people by Time magazine 2019 edition

He is a news maker.

April 18, 12:48 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close