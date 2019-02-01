Mama turtle returns to beach in Maldives to lay eggs, finds airport runway instead

A sea turtle that went ashore in the Maldives to nest found hot tarmac instead of the sandy beach she was expecting.

Advertisement

New airport runway built

In a clear depiction of the negative impacts of urban development on wildlife, the turtle was pictured laying her eggs in the middle of a road.

The grey swath of tarmac cuts straight across the white sands of the beach.

According to the Twitter user who originally uploaded the photo, the incident occurred at Maldives’ Maafaru International Airport on Noonu atoll.

Here’s the original picture:

Advertisement

The road which the turtle was nesting on is the new runway of Maafaru airport, which reportedly stretches 2,200m long, according to The Independent.

Local Maldives’ media The Edition reported that the turtle had made its way onto the runway while searching for a suitable nesting spot, following which it released its eggs directly onto the tarmac.

Turtles are creatures of habit

The turtle, identified as an endangered green sea turtle, was reportedly in good health after being discovered on the runway, and was seen back into the sea safely by locals.

It was not mentioned what happened to her eggs.

Maafaru Island is well-known for being a popular nesting site for turtles.

Turtles are creatures of habit.

Mother turtles return to the exact same beach every year.

She will then dig a small pit in the sand using her flippers to lay her eggs in.

Advertisement

Turtles lay eggs in Singapore too

Singapore is also a nesting site for one mama hawksbill turtle.

She graced East Coast Park with her presence and successfully hatched 100 eggs.

Advertisement

Maafaru airport will begin operations in 2019

According to PSM News, construction of the airport began in 2018, and the airport is slated to begin operations in May or June 2019.

The development of the airport is currently headed by Singaporean firm Tuff Offshore Pte Ltd.

A source from Maafaru Island Council claimed that “the frequency with which turtles visit the island for nesting purposes has not decreased” even with the construction of the airport.

Considering how Maafaru is recognised as a popular turtle nesting site, this does not bode well for the marine creatures.

Turtles arriving to nest on the island in the future could be endangered by the hustle and bustle of humans, vehicles and planes.

Furthermore, despite assurances from the locals that this turtle in particular was escorted safely off the island (mentioned above), there seemed to be no mention of any guidelines or legislations to help conserve the turtles’ nesting sites on Maafaru.

Hopefully with the construction of Maafaru’s airport going full steam ahead, such regulations would be imposed in the future to protect these endangered creatures.

Top photo from @naibuthuthu, Twitter