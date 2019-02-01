Gas canister explodes in Mookata eatery at Bangkok night market, injures lady near it

A Thai Facebook user was near a night market in Thailand on April 16, 2019, when he heard a loud explosion.

People around the area initially thought it came from a tyre being blown out.

Unfortunately, it was much worse.

Here is the scene that greeted some of those at the night market.

The incident apparently took place at Liab Duan Night Market, situated at Ramintra, Bangkok

Thailand newspaper, Thai Rath, reported that the man who witnessed the incident had walked about 100m away from the restaurant when the explosion occured.

The cause of the incident was found to be the gas canister used to heat the hot pot.

A woman was injured in the night market incident, and an ambulance reportedly arrived at the scene soon after.

The canister issue is an issue that dogged some Mookata eateries here in Singapore back in 2015, when a Lianhe Wanbao report found that some eateries did not know about licensing requirements for storing more than “200kg of petroleum and flammable materials in its premises”.

Here’s the full Facebook post.

