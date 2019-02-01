fbpx

Back
﻿

Gas canister explodes in Mookata eatery at Bangkok night market, injures lady near it

Hopefully she recovers fine.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 19, 12:28 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A Thai Facebook user was near a night market in Thailand on April 16, 2019, when he heard a loud explosion.

People around the area initially thought it came from a tyre being blown out.

Unfortunately, it was much worse.

Here is the scene that greeted some of those at the night market.

Image from สมพงษ์ เเก้วอาจ

The incident apparently took place at Liab Duan Night Market, situated at Ramintra, Bangkok

Thailand newspaper, Thai Rath, reported that the man who witnessed the incident had walked about 100m away from the restaurant when the explosion occured.

The cause of the incident was found to be the gas canister used to heat the hot pot.

A woman was injured in the night market incident, and an ambulance reportedly arrived at the scene soon after.

The canister issue is an issue that dogged some Mookata eateries here in Singapore back in 2015, when a Lianhe Wanbao report found that some eateries did not know about licensing requirements for storing more than “200kg of petroleum and flammable materials in its premises”.

Here’s the full Facebook post.

Image from Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Nas Daily says "all permits have been granted" for first meet-up at Botanic Gardens on April 20, 2019

More than 3,300 people say they are coming.

April 19, 11:32 am

S'pore man who's suffered losses of S$2.2 million on Japanese eatery refuses to compromise on quality

Overflowing dedication.

April 19, 10:47 am

Notre Dame fire reminded the Chinese of how the French burned down Old Summer Palace

Many Chinese commented online the cathedral fire in Paris was karma in action.

April 19, 03:05 am

Mala stall in Yishun coffeeshop sells 'lots of meat', vegetables & 2 servings of maggie for S$8

Wow.

April 19, 12:09 am

NUH & head neurosurgeon sued for S$2.5 million by family of woman left in vegetative state after brain operation

Dispute lies on whether neurosurgeon and hospital adequately discharged duties to patient.

April 18, 11:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close