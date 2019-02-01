Lawful monitor lizard in Yishun uses zebra crossing, driver waits patiently for it

Jaywalking is dangerous and you can get fined for doing so in Singapore.

If you are a wild animal unfamiliar with traffic rules, then there is the likelihood of becoming roadkill.

So, one Singaporean monitor lizard decided to play by the human book as written by the authorities.

Monitor lizard uses zebra crossing in Yishun

In a video shared to the Nature Society Facebook group, a monitor lizard was spotted using a zebra crossing along Nee Soon Road.

The video was captured on April 21, 2019 by a dashboard camera.

Here’s the video:

The vehicle visibly slowed down when it approached the zebra crossing and came to a halt when the driver noticed this unexpected pedestrian.

The monitor lizard was taking its own sweet time though.

Roadkill problem in Singapore

Roadkill happens in Singapore more often than most people realise.

Native mammals of much bigger size than monitor lizards have been victims of speeding vehicles near nature sites.

Sambar deers, pangolins and wild boars are examples of roadkill found in Singapore.

The likelihood of a flat-looking monitor lizards getting killed on the road is probably quite high too.

It is important for motorists to be alert and prepared to slow down when driving near nature sites such as Mandai Road and Choa Chu Kang Road.

Park users should also be mindful too:

Top photo from screenshot of Lewis Loh’s video