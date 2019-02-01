585kg of Ice found in fridges shipped from S’pore to Australia, the less acceptable kind of ice

Australian authorities announced on April 8 that they detected 585kg of methamphetamine (also known as Ice) hidden in commercial refrigerators shipped from Singapore.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the shipment was declared as electric ovens. However, the Australian police and border control found that it contained commercial refrigerators instead.

X-ray scans found that the interior of the fridges were inconsistent. Officers then remove the back panels of seven fridges and found 561 packs of white crystals, which was later determined to be methamphetamine.

In all, the fridges were packed with about S$423 million worth of Ice.

“It was a fairly crude import and disguised in a fairly basic manner,” said Superintendent Garry Low of the Australian Border Force.

This shipment of drugs is the largest that has been seized in New South Wales in 2019. Following the bust, Australian police raided premises in Wetherill Park and Edensor Park in Sydney where they confiscated documents and computers.

Meanwhile, the irony of discovering “ice” in fridges was not lost on netizens:

Meanwhile, a joint multi-agency investigation is underway in Australia.

Methamphetamine is the most commonly abused drug in Australia, where an estimated 9.6 tonnes of meth is consumed per year.

Top images via Iron Mountain Refrigeration & Equipment and West Virginia Public Broadcasting.