Lady in S’pore requests extra mayo in her McSpicy burger, gets slightly more mayo than expected

Sometimes, you can get too much customer service.

Take one Nurul Lyana Norman, for instance, who asked for extra mayonnaise in her burger and received more than what she was hoping for.

Extra mayo

According to her Facebook post, she shared how she ordered a McSpicy from McDonald’s.

Being “a big fan of mayonnaise”, she requested extra mayonnaise in her burger.

This was what she got:

“The whole bun was flooded with mayo,” she told Mothership.

The burger was bought from the McDonald’s outlet at Woodlands Civic Centre on March 18, at around 2am.

She also told Mothership that she did not finish the burger and had to cook instant noodles instead.

Even though she was not expecting this much mayonnaise in her burger, she took it in her stride. In her post, she said:

“Hahahah but thanks. I still love you (McDonald’s) no matter what.”

Great.

This is her Facebook post:



Top photo via FB/Nurul Lyana Norman

