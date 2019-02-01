fbpx

Back
﻿

Lady in S’pore requests extra mayo in her McSpicy burger, gets slightly more mayo than expected

She couldn't finish the burger.

Tanya Ong | April 11, 05:34 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Sometimes, you can get too much customer service.

Take one Nurul Lyana Norman, for instance, who asked for extra mayonnaise in her burger and received more than what she was hoping for.

Extra mayo

According to her Facebook post, she shared how she ordered a McSpicy from McDonald’s.

Being “a big fan of mayonnaise”, she requested extra mayonnaise in her burger.

This was what she got:

Photo via FB/Nurul Lyana Norman

“The whole bun was flooded with mayo,” she told Mothership.

The burger was bought from the McDonald’s outlet at Woodlands Civic Centre on March 18, at around 2am.

She also told Mothership that she did not finish the burger and had to cook instant noodles instead.

Even though she was not expecting this much mayonnaise in her burger, she took it in her stride. In her post, she said:

“Hahahah but thanks. I still love you (McDonald’s) no matter what.”

Great.

This is her Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Nurul Lyana Norman

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

😍🍲
Get 50% off your favourite dishes in Paradise Group’s restaurants here.

👵💖
Read this not just to accumulate good karma.

🚯🚯
These people willingly clean up other people’s trash. Find out why.

🚆👚
Next station, WELCOME TO UNIQLO! What is going on?

👀💰
Find out where all your tax money is going.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tan Cheng Bock's Progress Singapore Party unveils new party logo

Neat.

April 11, 05:28 pm

S'pore lady questions need to let parents with prams in lifts first, incurs significant backlash

Important to see both sides though.

April 11, 05:07 pm

Starbucks flagship store at Jewel Changi Airport covers 2 floors, sells exclusive merchandise

Study here maybe can get A.

April 11, 05:03 pm

M'sians salty after being left out from Netflix's Asian street food show

More than enough salt to flavour their street food.

April 11, 04:43 pm

Instigators' attempts to make M'sia rulers unhappy with government will fail: Mahathir

He says this is because democracy prevails in Malaysia.

April 11, 04:25 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close