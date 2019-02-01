Kitty carefully surveying wet market in Vietnam while dressed up as Marvel characters goes incredibly viral

You might have seen some pictures of an impeccably-dressed kitty surveying a wet market in Vietnam.

Here it is.

Here is the young master kitty surveying the market.

It turns out the kitty, affectionately known as Chó, leads a double life as well.

Here he is in some familiar outfits.

Iron Meow

Cat-ain America

Thor

But like any Marvel fan might have realised, villains are sometimes more appealing than the heroes.

Loki

Thanos

And here he is, standing over his victims.

Strong.

Same kitty

Image from dog1501 Instagram