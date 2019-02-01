Kitty carefully surveying wet market in Vietnam while dressed up as Marvel characters goes incredibly viral
Damn cute.
You might have seen some pictures of an impeccably-dressed kitty surveying a wet market in Vietnam.
Here it is.
Here is the young master kitty surveying the market.
It turns out the kitty, affectionately known as Chó, leads a double life as well.
Here he is in some familiar outfits.
Iron Meow
Cat-ain America
Thor
But like any Marvel fan might have realised, villains are sometimes more appealing than the heroes.
Loki
View this post on Instagram
Please let me know? Who I am 😬😬😬 #InfinityWar #Cgv #AvengersVN #MarvelStudios #love #china #japan #instagram #instadaily #instagood #cute #loki #dog #l4l #like4like #likeforlike #family #fashion #followme #cats #photography #photooftheday #korea #art #summer #tbt #thailand
Thanos
And here he is, standing over his victims.
Strong.
Same kitty
Image from dog1501 Instagram
