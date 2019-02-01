fbpx

Back
﻿

Kitty carefully surveying wet market in Vietnam while dressed up as Marvel characters goes incredibly viral

Damn cute.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 27, 11:44 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

You might have seen some pictures of an impeccably-dressed kitty surveying a wet market in Vietnam.

Here it is.

Impeccably-dressed kitty carefully surveying wet market in Vietnam goes incredibly viral

Here is the young master kitty surveying the market.

Image from dog1501

It turns out the kitty, affectionately known as Chó, leads a double life as well.

Here he is in some familiar outfits.

Iron Meow

Image from dog1501
Image from dog1501
Image from dog1501

Cat-ain America

Image from dog1501

Thor

Image from dog1501

But like any Marvel fan might have realised, villains are sometimes more appealing than the heroes.

Loki

Thanos

Image from dog1501
Image from dog1501
Image from dog1501

And here he is, standing over his victims.

Strong.

Same kitty

Impeccably-dressed kitty carefully surveying wet market in Vietnam goes incredibly viral

Image from dog1501 Instagram

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

British prankster Oobah Butler claims he is unable to sell his new book in S'pore

The book looks real though.

April 27, 08:18 pm

Egglet with soft serve available at BreadTalk's Jewel Changi Airport outlet, priced from S$4.90

So many exclusive things at Jewel Changi Airport.

April 27, 06:29 pm

Lady who turned S'pore hospital gown into streetwear gets new gowns, styles them again

Nice surprise package.

April 27, 06:01 pm

Lakeside Garden, a new ‘Botanic Gardens’ of the heartlands, opens on April 27, 2019

New place to explore.

April 27, 05:39 pm

Tough questions S'poreans need to ask ourselves after getting angry over the Monica Baey case

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

April 27, 05:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close