Man who hammered kitchen cabinets also smashed countertop because of supposed poor quality

Oh no.

Mandy How | April 8, 06:32 pm

Upsurge

A man in Singapore was filmed smashing his kitchen cabinets and swearing in Hokkien because of the fixture’s questionable quality:

Man smashes new kitchen cabinets with hammer, swears in Hokkien because quality sucks

A reader, however, has pointed us to the original post by the man himself on March 30.

The Chinese caption reads,

“To all my brothers and sisters, if you want to renovate your house, it’s best to discuss properly with your renovator and do your own checks. Have it in black and white, or else there will be nothing to back you up. Or homeowners will be getting materials like plywood. (Hollow)(Company shirked responsibility)”

Lee then shared two more videos of himself smashing the kitchen countertop and the other cabinets, as well as 14 photos of the furniture.

In the video, Lee says in dialect that the countertop was supposed to be three inches thick, but what he got was less than two inches.

He then added that the renovator was stingy with the materials.

“I’ll redo it!” Lee exclaims as he hammers the countertop.

In the second video, Lee hammers the cabinets underneath the countertop and opens the doors to show the impact of his smashing on the allegedly flimsy material.

The 14 photos shows the rest of the work that Lee is unsatisfied with.

Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook
Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook

Overall, netizens noted that the hinges were “lousy” and that the rest of the workmanship was “poor to the extreme”.

It should be noted that while plywood is a common material for cabinets, there are different types of plywood with varying structural strength.

Lee also uploaded a screenshot in the comments section, which indicates that he might approach CASE (Consumers Association of Singapore) for help.

Photo via Lee Hua/Facebook

Top image via Lee Hwa/Facebook

